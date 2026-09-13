UP Minister A K Sharma held a high-level meeting in Varanasi to review civic issues. He directed officials to address waterlogging on a war-footing, create a long-term drainage plan, and ensure uninterrupted power supply in the district.

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma on Sunday held a meeting with officials from the Municipal Corporation, Jal Nigam, and Energy Department at the Circuit House to review the situation of waterlogging, drainage, sanitation, and power supply in the district.

He directed officials to prioritize all public welfare work and ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience.

Focus on Waterlogging and Drainage

While reviewing the waterlogging situation, Minister Sharma urged war-footing efforts to address the waterlogging. Wherever drainage projects are needed, advance action should be initiated as soon as possible to provide a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem.

He directed officials to strengthen drainage systems and develop a long-term action plan to prevent future waterlogging. The Urban Development Minister expressed deep concern over incidents of obstruction of drainage channels.

He stated that strict action should be taken against those who maliciously obstruct water flow by placing gravel bags or other materials. Directing officials to remain on alert, he urged regular monitoring of drainage channels and immediate removal of any obstruction found, so that citizens do not face the problem of waterlogging.

Directives for Uninterrupted Power Supply

Instructing Energy Department officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply, the Urban Development and Energy Minister urged immediate resolution of power supply-related problems. He directed that worn and hanging electrical wires be immediately repaired and necessary action be taken to ensure electrical safety.

He stated that public safety is a top priority and that any negligence in the electrical system will not be tolerated.

Field Inspections and Further Instructions

Urban Development and Energy Minister A K Sharma directed officials to work with sensitivity and promptness in resolving waterlogging, power supply, sanitation, and other public issues. He urged officials to regularly visit their respective areas to assess the situation and ensure on-the-spot resolution of problems.

Earlier, Minister Sharma conducted a field inspection of waterlogging-affected areas late last night and issued necessary instructions to officials. He inspected the drainage system and directed officials to work on a war footing to provide relief to citizens.

He honored and encouraged sanitation workers, praising their dedication to public service. He stated that sanitation workers play a crucial role in improving sanitation, and that their dignity and facilities will be fully taken care of.

MD of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited Sandeep Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, and other senior officers were prominently present in the meeting. (ANI)