A passing-out parade was held for 305 recruits of the KAP and MSP battalions in Kannur. Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala addressed the parade, urging the new police personnel to uphold public interest and protect the constitutional rights of citizens.

A total of 305 recruits successfully completed their nine-month basic training with the Keralam Armed Police (KAP) Fourth Battalion and Malabar Special Police (MSP) Battalion, with a passing-out parade held at the Mangattuparamba Parade Ground in Kannur.

Minister Urges Commitment to Constitutional Values

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, addressing the parade, said the police force must always uphold public interest and protect the constitutional rights of citizens. He said the Keralam Police has a crucial responsibility in safeguarding the lives and security of people across the state and must work to protect democracy, secularism, national unity and social harmony while carrying out its duties. Chennithala also noted that the Keralam Police has earned recognition as one of the leading forces in the country in crime investigation and detection, and urged the newly inducted personnel to remain committed to the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Highly Educated Batch of Recruits

The recruits included 166 personnel from the KAP Fourth Battalion and 139 from the MSP Battalion, Malappuram. The batch comprised 31 postgraduates, 12 engineering graduates, 195 graduates and 18 diploma holders.

Comprehensive Training Curriculum

During the nine-month training programme, the recruits underwent extensive outdoor and indoor training. The curriculum included the Indian Constitution, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The trainees also received specialised training in swimming, driving, commando operations, high-altitude training, range firing, anti-sabotage operations and cyber forensics.

Awards for Outstanding Trainees

Awards were presented to outstanding trainees in various categories at the passing out ceremony.

MSP Battalion Awardees

From the MSP Battalion, KY Jithin was named Best Shooter, P Adarsh received the Indoor Award, K. Shibin won the Cyber Excellence Award, while BI Jinu was recognised as the Best Outdoor Performer and Overall Best Trainee.

KAP Battalion Awardees

From the KAP Battalion, KV Nived was selected as Best Shooter, Alvin Varghese received the Indoor Award, SP Amarnath won the Cyber Excellence Award, Sabin T Sathyan was recognised for Outdoor Performance, and D Amaldev was named the Overall Best Trainee.

Dignitaries in Attendance

MLAs TO Mohanan, Saji Joseph and V Kunjikrishnan, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, Battalion ADGP Balram Kumar Upadhyay, Battalion DIG J Himendra Nath, Kannur Rural SP Umesh Goyal, City Police Commissioner Vijaya Bharat Reddy and CRPF DIG Mathew A John were among those present at the function.