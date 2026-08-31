The NCSC expressed serious concern over delays by Punjab Police in investigating alleged derogatory remarks by Amrinder Singh Raja Warring against Late Buta Singh. The Commission recommended immediate arrest of the accused and protection for the petitioner.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), under the Chairmanship of Kishor Makwana, Chairman, on Monday conducted a hearing in the matter concerning the alleged derogatory remarks by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring against former Union Home Minister Late Buta Singh during an election campaign at Tarn Taran, Punjab.

Harpreet Singh, DSP, Punjab, and Gulzar Singh, DSP, EO and Cyber Crime, Punjab Police, appeared on behalf of the respondent authorities, while petitioner Sarabjot Singh, son of Buta Singh, was also present.

Commission Notes Investigation Delay

After hearing the parties and considering the material on record, the Commission expressed serious concern over the delay in investigation, arrest of the accused persons and submission of the Action Taken Report, despite specific recommendations issued by the Commission during the previous hearing, the release said.

During the hearing held on May 5, the Commission had specifically recommended that the investigation be completed within the stipulated period in accordance with the rules. More importantly, taking note of the petitioner Sarabjot Singh's complaint that he was receiving threatening calls from the alleged accused, the Commission had directed that the petitioner and his dependants be provided necessary protection under Section 15A of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and that an Action Taken Report be submitted within 30 days.

However, the Commission noted during today's hearing that the requisite Action Taken Report on its earlier directions had not been received.

NCSC Issues Fresh Recommendations

Taking serious note of the continuing delay, the Commission today recommended that the concerned authorities take immediate necessary steps, in accordance with law, for the arrest of the accused persons involved in the matter and furnish the status of such action to the Commission within five days.

The Commission further recommended that the investigation be completed expeditiously and the charge sheet be filed before the competent court without further undue delay.

Accountability for Neglect of Duty

The Commission also recommended that the competent authority examine accountability for the delay in investigation and arrest. In the event any wilful neglect of duty on the part of the concerned Investigating Officer(s) is found, appropriate departmental action, including consideration under Section 4 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, may be taken in accordance with law. An Action Taken Report on the Commission's recommendations has been sought within 30 days.

Protection for Petitioner Reaffirmed

The Commission has viewed the issue of the petitioner's safety with particular seriousness. In view of the alleged continuing threats to Sarabjot Singh, the Commission has recommended immediate and adequate police protection to the petitioner and his dependents, both in Delhi and Punjab, in accordance with Section 15A of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the release said.

The Commission reiterated that protection of victims, complainants, witnesses and their dependents is an important statutory safeguard and that the concerned authorities must ensure that the petitioner is able to pursue the matter without fear, intimidation or threat. (ANI)