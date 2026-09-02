UP Congress chief Ajay Rai accused CM Yogi Adityanath of defamation for claiming he ate fish in Ayodhya. Rai denied the allegation, stating he is a vegetarian, and announced he would file a defamation suit, demanding a public apology from the CM.

Ajay Rai Hits Back at CM Yogi, Announces Defamation Suit

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of spreading misinformation and defaming him by claiming that he attended a fish feast and consumed fish at an event in Ayodhya. Rai said the Chief Minister holds a position of great responsibility but alleged that he had created a false impression about him by claiming that he participated in a fish feast. He demanded that CM Yogi apologise to the people of Uttar Pradesh and the nation and admit that he had made a false claim.

Speaking to the reporters, Rai said, "The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh holds a position of great responsibility. Yet, the way he spread misinformation and created a false impression about me--claiming I was participating in a fish feast and eating fish there--shows he is clearly uninformed about us. We are residents of Kashi, strict vegetarians, and devotees of Baba Vishwanath; while we certainly attended the event--which was organised by the Nishad community, and we naturally accept such invitations--we did not partake in any fish feast. He spread malicious propaganda claiming I was feasting on fish and partying."

"The Chief Minister has tarnished my reputation and defamed me; we are deeply distressed and pained. Consequently, we decided--and our party workers and supporters urged us--that a defamation suit should be filed against him. We have submitted all the evidence and proof to demonstrate that action must be taken against him; he needs to apologise to the people of the state and the entire nation, and admit that he lied," he further added.

CM Yogi's 'Duplicity' Accusation

Rai's remarks came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched an attack on him over the alleged fish feast at a programme in Ayodhya. The Chief Minister accused the Congress leader of "duplicity", alleging that Rai visited Hanumangarhi to offer prayers and later attended a programme where fish was allegedly served.

"You saw the behaviour of the Congress state president: he goes to offer prayers at Hanumangarhi, but later outside he enjoys a feast of fish. He could have eaten whatever he wanted outside--anywhere other than Ayodhya. Yet, this is the duplicity they display," CM Yogi said while addressing a gathering in Raebareli. (ANI)