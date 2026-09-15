Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched five Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals in Gujarat to boost freight capacity. He also flagged off a salt freight train, highlighting new lightweight containers designed for efficient salt transportation.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone for five Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals (GCTs) in Gujarat, strengthening the State’s freight handling capacity and improving connectivity between regional economic centres, ports and markets across the country.

Vaishnaw also flagged off the salt-loaded freight train from Shivlakha GCT to Mithapur, marking an important step towards greater use of rail for the movement of salt from Gujarat to its destination. Among the five GCTs, the GCT at Shivlakha in Kachchh was inaugurated. The GCT at Bhimasar in Kachchh, the GCT at Devaliya in Morbi, and the GCT at Chandisar in Banaskantha were dedicated to the nation. The foundation stone was laid for the GCT at Linch in Mahesana.

Boosting Freight and Salt Transportation

These terminals will help expand rail capacity for freight movement, reduce congestion and bottlenecks at port locations, and strengthen freight connectivity between the ports of Gujarat and the northern hinterland. By connecting local economic centres with wider national markets and ports, the GCTs will support growing industrial, trade and business activity in the region.

Highlighting the importance of salt transportation, Vaishnaw mentioned that salt is an essential commodity consumed by every household, including poor and middle-class families. He said Gujarat, particularly Kachchh, is a major salt-producing region, and transporting salt to different parts of the country has traditionally posed several challenges.

New Containers for Efficient Salt Transport

Vaishnaw highlighted that when salt was transported in conventional railway wagons, a significant portion of the wagon's carrying capacity was taken up by the wagon itself. Further, salt tends to absorb moisture, resulting in the cargo becoming wet during transportation. This created difficulties during loading and unloading. He further explained that the new lightweight stainless steel salt container has been designed specifically to address these challenges. The container allows loading from the top and unloading from the side. He said the new containers will make it easier to transport salt to different parts of the country, while making the loading and unloading process smoother and more efficient.

Vaishnaw said that 150 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals have now been commissioned across the country, providing benefits to industries and improving freight connectivity.

Enhancing Railway Infrastructure in Kachchh

Speaking about railway infrastructure in Kachchh, Vaishnaw said that railway projects worth around Rs 5,600 crore are currently underway in the Kachchh region. He highlighted the capacity augmentation and doubling works on important sections connecting Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham, Adipur, and Bhuj. He said the Bhuj-Naliya gauge conversion project has strengthened rail connectivity in the region. He added that the Naliya-Jakhau Port new broad-gauge line has also been sanctioned, which will further improve connectivity in the region.

Speaking about railway infrastructure in the Kandla-Gandhidham industrial region, Vaishnaw said rail connectivity is being strengthened through capacity augmentation works. He said the Samakhiali-Bhachau section has already been made four-lane. The Gandhidham-Adipur section has already been made four-line, while the Adipur-Bhuj single-line section is being doubled. The Railway Minister added that the Bhuj-Naliya section has recently been converted from metre gauge to broad gauge.

Vaishnaw said the railway network from Naliya towards Jakhau Port, Vayor, Luna, Hajipur, and Desalpar is also being developed further. Vaishnaw said the expanded railway network will provide significant benefits to the Kachchh region, particularly for the requirements of the defence sector and industry. It will also benefit residents living in this challenging terrain. Together, these initiatives strengthen both freight and passenger infrastructure in Gujarat, improve access to rail services and cargo facilities, and create greater opportunities for industries, businesses and local communities to benefit from efficient rail connectivity.

Dedicated Freight Corridors and High-Speed Rail Project

Referring to Dedicated Freight Corridors, Vaishnaw mentioned that the recently commissioned infrastructure would provide significant benefits for freight transportation by enabling faster and more efficient movement of goods. He added that work on expanding east-west freight connectivity is also being pursued.

On the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, Vaishnaw said construction on the Vapi-Surat section is targeted by December 2026. He added that testing and other associated works would follow. Vaishnaw said the first coach of India's indigenous high-speed train has been prepared and is undergoing various tests. He added that the train is being developed as part of the country's efforts towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and greater indigenisation of high-speed rail technology.

The event was attended by Trikambhai Chhanga, Minister of State, Government of Gujarat; Vinodbhai Chavda, Member of Parliament; Haribhai Patel, Member of Parliament; Rajubhai Shukla, Member of Parliament; Chandubhai Shihora, Member of Parliament, along with other officials and dignitaries. (ANI)