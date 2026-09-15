CPI candidate Lakshmanan, contesting the Dharapuram by-election, said people "need a change." He highlighted issues like drinking water, lack of house-site pattas, and rising commodity prices, vowing to fulfill the people's demands if he wins.

Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Lakshmanan, after being announced as the party's candidate for the Dharapuram Assembly constituency in the by-election, said that the people of the constituency “need a change” and highlighted several issues concerning them.

Speaking to ANI, Lakshmanan said, “Those who have served as Members of the Legislative Assembly from Dharapuram so far have not properly raised the demands and grievances of the people in the Legislative Assembly. Despite the people having numerous demands, they have not been fulfilled to date.”

“If I win, I will certainly work to fulfil the grievances and demands of the people. I will continue to work for the working people,” he added.

Candidate Highlights Unaddressed Grievances

Highlighting the drinking water problem, Lakshmanan said it was a major issue in Dharapuram. He also said that a large number of people were living in rented houses without house-site pattas.

“The drinking water problem is a major issue in Dharapuram. A large number of people are living in rented houses without house-site pattas. While house-site patta applications have been provided to some extent, the remaining people should also be provided with house-site pattas,” he said.

Lakshmanan further alleged that excess land had been concealed under benami names and said the Communist Party of India had led various protests against this.

“Excess land has been concealed under benami names. The Communist Party of India has led various protests against this. Such lands should be recovered and distributed to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CPI candidate also raised concerns over the rising cost of essential commodities and said people were struggling to cope. He further added, “There are several demands of the people of Dharapuram that need to be fulfilled. The people of Dharapuram need a change. With the cost of essential commodities rising beyond control, people are struggling to cope. Steps must be taken to control the rise in prices and protect the livelihoods of the people.”