Police in Patna detained students protesting alleged irregularities in the Bihar Police SI and BPSC examinations. The students blocked a railway track, demanding a fair probe and re-examination. SSP Kartikey Kumar Sharma urged them to protest at designated areas.

Police on Tuesday detained students protesting against alleged irregularities in the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment examination and the BPSC 70th examination after they blocked a railway track in Patna and demanded an impartial probe and re-examination.

Police Restore Traffic, Appeal to Students

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikey Kumar Sharma said protesters should raise their concerns at designated places instead of disrupting public movement. "They should go to the designated areas to voice their concerns. Disrupting the entire city in this manner is not appropriate. As you can see, many students and children were stranded in buses, and ambulances were also affected. However, the police were deployed at various locations, and traffic movement has now been restored," Sharma said.

Appealing to the students, the SSP said, "We appeal to the students to proceed to the designated areas and present their views there. Causing widespread disruption across the city is not the right approach. We have appealed to them, and if they wish to send a delegation, we will certainly facilitate a meeting. However, proceeding in this manner is not appropriate."

He further said normal traffic movement had been restored after police action. "For now, traffic has been normalised and is moving smoothly," Sharma added.

Protesters Demand Fair Investigation

Earlier in the day, students held a protest demanding the cancellation and re-conduct of the Bihar Police SI Exam and the 70th BPSC Examination over alleged irregularities and paper leak concerns.

The protesting students raised slogans and sought a fair investigation into their allegations. They demanded corrective action and transparency in the examination process. Heavy security deployment was witnessed at the protest site as authorities monitored the situation.

Education Minister on Exam Reforms

Earlier on September 2, Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari announced that the upcoming Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams have been put on hold to establish a unified single-test pattern following direct intervention from the state leadership.

The state Education Minister said the number of candidates is very high and BPSC requires time for preparations. Speaking to ANI, Mithilesh Tiwari explained the rationale behind the administrative shift and timeline adjustments. He said, "The BPSC is making full preparations. The Chief Minister intervened following students' demands, and it was decided to conduct a single exam instead of two. Since the number of candidates is very high and the BPSC requires time for preparations, the exam has been postponed. They will announce the dates once preparations are complete."

He further addressed the critics and political opponents regarding the delay, adding that the BPSC must be given adequate time. "I have little to say to those politicising this matter, but all of this is being done for the better. No one should rush this process; if we want an exam that is transparent and free of irregularities, the BPSC must be given adequate time..." (ANI)