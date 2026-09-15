Delhi Police filed a charge sheet in Saket court against Dr. Manish Gupta for allegedly murdering his domestic help, Meena Haldar, on June 18. Her body was found on a rooftop in the Mount Kailash area. The accused claims mental health issues.

Charge Sheet Filed Against Doctor

Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet in a case of domestic help murder. This charge sheet has been filed in Saket court against accused Dr. Manish Gupta for the alleged offence of murder.

This case pertains to the murder of a domestic help in the Mount Kailash area under Amar Colony Police Station on June 18 this year.

The charge sheet has been filed in the court of the concerned Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Deepika Thakran. The court will consider the charge sheet on Wednesday.

Details of the Alleged Murder

An FIR has been lodged at Amar Colony police station. Manish Gupta was arrested after the alleged murder of domestic help. It is alleged that the maid Meena Haldar was stabbed to death by the accused at his residence in the Mount Kailash area on June 18. Her body was found in a pool of blood on a rooftop.

Accused's Custody and Defense

Delhi Police had interrogated the accused in police custody. He was remanded to 2 days' police custody on June 19. Advocate Kamal Nayan Tiwari had appeared for Dr. Manish Gupta and opposed the custody sought by the police, saying that Manish Gupta is on medication for some mental health issues. (ANI)