The MSDE hosted a send-off for India's largest-ever 70-member contingent for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. The team will compete in 63 skills. Minister Jayant Chaudhary encouraged the competitors, highlighting India's growing skilling ecosystem.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Tuesday hosted the send-off ceremony for the Indian contingent participating in WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, at Kaushal Bhawan in New Delhi.

As per the release, India’s largest-ever contingent of 70 skilled young competitors will represent the country across 63 skill categories at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, scheduled to be held in Shanghai, China, from 22 to 27 September 2026. The competitors will showcase India’s growing capabilities in technical excellence, creativity, precision, innovation and craftsmanship on the world stage.

The ceremony was graced by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, Government of India; Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Ashish Sood, Minister for Home, Education, Power, Urban Development, Higher Education, and Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi; and Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament and Chairman, Jindal Steel. Also present were Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, MSDE; Dilip Kumar, Director General, Directorate General of Training; Niranjan Kumar Sudhansu, Additional Secretary, MSDE; Manisha Sensarma, Senior Economic Adviser, MSDE; Arunkumar Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, National Skill Development Corporation, along with senior government officials, representatives of industry and training institutions, experts, mentors, competitors and their families.

Team India Represents a Confident, Creative Generation: Jayant Chaudhary

Addressing Team India, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, said, “Team India represents a confident, creative and digitally agile generation, ready to compete with the world’s best. Our participation in new-age skills reflects the growing depth of India’s skilling ecosystem. Guided by the Prime Minister’s vision, the Government is taking skilling to scale through skill competitions, Kaushal Mahotsavs and stronger partnerships with States and industry. At some point in time, we must aspire to host such global skill competitions as well. To our competitors, I say: trust your training, stay focused and compete without fear. Shanghai is not only a competition; it is an opportunity to discover how far your skill can take you. Embrace the spirit of ‘Never Give Up’, give your very best and inspire a generation to choose skill with confidence and pride.”

In a gesture celebrating unity and team spirit, Shri Jayant Chaudhary wore the newly unveiled India competitor attire that Team India will don at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

State Governments Pledge Support

Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh, highlighted the State’s continued support for the Skill India Mission through quality training, entrepreneurship promotion and stronger industry linkages. He expressed pride in the participation of Uttar Pradesh’s talented youth in Team India at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 and reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to working closely with the Central Government to expand skilling opportunities across every district and enable young people to excel nationally and globally.

Highlighting the importance of bridging the gap between education, skills and employment, Ashish Sood, Minister for Home, Education, Power, Urban Development, Higher Education, and Training & Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, noted that Team India’s participation at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 demonstrates how structured training and access to the right opportunities can enable young people to achieve global excellence. He emphasised the need to provide students with practical exposure and clear pathways to employment and entrepreneurship, while reaffirming the Delhi Government’s commitment to working closely with the Central Government to advance the shared skilling agenda and prepare youth for a rapidly evolving economy.

Jindal Steel Extends Support as Official Merchandise Sponsor

Commenting on the association, Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel, said, “India’s young skill champions embody confidence, discipline and the determination to excel. We are proud to support Team India as they carry the nation’s aspirations to WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. I wish every competitor the very best as they showcase Indian talent and excellence before the world.” Jindal Steel is the Official Merchandise Sponsor for Team India’s WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 campaign, supporting the ceremonial and competition attire of the Indian competitors.

India to Compete in 11 New-Age Skill Categories

For the first time, India will compete in 11 new skill categories: Dental Prosthetics, Digital Interactive Media Design, Intelligent Security Technology, Landscape Gardening, Optoelectronic Technology, Retail Sales, Unmanned Aerial Systems, Industrial Mechanics, Software Testing, Heavy Vehicle Technology and Aircraft Maintenance. India’s participation reflects the growing depth and maturity of its skilling ecosystem, which is expanding beyond conventional trades into complex technologies, specialised services and next-generation industrial capabilities.

Extensive Support Network Prepares Team India

The preparation of Team India has been supported by a wide network of State Governments, Sector Skill Councils, training institutions, industry partners, experts and mentors. Through specialised facilities, equipment, technical expertise, simulations and international exposure, these partners have helped competitors train according to exacting global standards.

WorldSkills India Champions Club Launched

The ceremony also witnessed the announcement of the first cohort of 16 members to the WorldSkills India Champions Club, bringing together distinguished former competitors and medallists as ambassadors of India’s skills movement. The Club will enable these champions to mentor aspiring competitors, share their experiences and inspire more young people to pursue skills with confidence, excellence and pride.

India's Growing Presence on the World Stage

WorldSkills is the world’s leading platform for recognising and promoting excellence in vocational skills. The Shanghai edition will bring together more than 1,400 young competitors from over 60 countries and regions, competing across 64 skill competitions.

India’s performance at international skill competitions has shown consistent progress. The country moved from the 29th position in 2015 to the 13th position at WorldSkills Lyon 2024, where it secured four Bronze Medals and 12 Medallions for Excellence. India also secured the eighth position in Asia at WorldSkills Asia 2025.

As the 70-member contingent departs for Shanghai, it carries the aspirations of the nation, the expertise of its trainers and mentors, the support of industry and institutions, and the encouragement of families across India. Team India is ready to demonstrate to the world that the future belongs to those who can create, build, innovate and perform with skill. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)