Two people were killed and five others were injured after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kaushambi, UP. Officials confirmed that three of the injured are in critical condition, and a rescue operation is currently underway.

Two people were killed and five others injured after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Pipri police station area of Kaushambi, officials said on Monday.

Victims' Condition

Seven people were brought to the Trauma Centre in Prayagraj following the incident, of whom two were declared dead on arrival, while three are on ventilators and in critical condition, Principal of SRN Medical College Dr AK Verma said.

"Seven patients were brought to the Trauma Centre; two of them were brought dead. Three patients are on ventilators, and their condition is very critical," Verma said.

He said the three critically injured patients suffered head injuries and fractures in their legs. One patient sustained a minor foot injury, while another suffered burns over more than 50 per cent of the body, he said.

"All patients have been managed here," Verma said.

Rescue Operations and Official Response

Kaushambi District Magistrate Amit Pal Sharma said four fire brigade vehicles and ambulances were deployed following the incident, and the rescue operation was underway.

"...About five people were brought out; some have been sent for medical treatment, and emergency care is ongoing. The condition of those seriously injured is being assessed," Sharma said.

He said the police administration took immediate action after receiving information about the incident, with teams from both districts mobilised.

"Upon receiving news of the incident, the police administration team took immediate action; teams from both districts were mobilised," the DM said.

"Approximately three houses appear to have been burnt; that is the situation based on a preliminary assessment," he added.

The explosion reportedly took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit operating in the Pipri police station area.

Rescue teams and police forces remained at the spot as the operation continued. (ANI)