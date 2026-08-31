YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of stealing credit for the Veligonda project. Reddy stated Naidu only laid the foundation stone, while YSR had the vision and the YSRCP govt completed the key tunnels.

Jagan Accuses Naidu of 'Stealing Credit'

YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of attempting to "steal credit" for the Veligonda project and "distorting history" through a massive publicity campaign.

In a detailed post on X, Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that while Naidu only laid the foundation stone for the project in 1996, it was his father, late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who gave the project its vision, and the subsequent YSRCP government that completed the most challenging technical works. "The publicity campaign being carried out by Chandrababu Naidu and his yellow media over Veligonda is astonishing. What we have been witnessing over the past few days is nothing but an attempt to rewrite the history of the project and steal credit for work done by others. Chandrababu garu, the history of Veligonda is crystal clear. The foundation stone alone was yours (Naidu's), but the vision and comprehensive development belonged to YSR garu. The crucial twin tunnels were completed during our government. What you are doing now is simply stealing credit," Reddy said.

Project History and Progress Breakdown

Providing a breakdown of the project's progress, the YSRCP chief said, "In 1996, just before the elections, you hurriedly laid a foundation stone and then abandoned the project. You remained in power for another eight years, until 2004, but failed to move the project even a single step forward. During those eight years, you spent just Rs 10 lakh. Even that amount was spent only on the foundation stone ceremony and arrangements for the public meeting. This single fact is enough to expose your commitment to Veligonda. After YSR garu became Chief Minister, he gave the Veligonda Project a comprehensive shape as part of Jalayagnam. He took up the construction of the twin tunnels, Nallamala Sagar reservoir, three dams, feeder channel and main canals, laying the foundation for the project to become a reality."

He further alleged that the TDP government between 2014 and 2019 managed only 6.686 km, failing to achieve a single breakthrough. "The lifeline of Veligonda is its 37.587-km twin tunnels. Without these tunnels, Krishna waters cannot reach the project. Of the total tunnel length, 20.333 km was completed during the construction initiated under YSR garu. During your tenure between 2014 and 2019, only 6.686 km was completed. You could not achieve a breakthrough in even one of the tunnels. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and financial constraints, our government completed the remaining and most difficult 10.568 km of tunnelling. Tunnel-1 was completed in January 2021 and Tunnel-2 in January 2024. On March 6, 2024, we dedicated these twin tunnels to the nation," Jagan added.

Concerns Over R&R Package for Displaced

The former Chief Minister also raised concerns over the current administration's handling of the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package for displaced families. "Even the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package has not been paid in full to the displaced families. Hundreds of families are already expressing anguish that they have not received the compensation due to them under the rehabilitation package, yet they are allegedly being forced to vacate their villages. They complain that electricity connections to their villages have been cut and drinking water supply stopped," he said.

"If we made the twin tunnels ready in early 2024, why did you fail to complete the rehabilitation for 26 months? Why was water not conveyed to Nallamala Sagar earlier? You have delayed irrigation and drinking water benefits for the people just for the sake of politics," he questioned.

Neglect of Healthcare Infrastructure Alleged

Further targeting the TDP government on healthcare infrastructure in the backward Prakasam region, Reddy questioned the stalling of the 131-bed Super Speciality Hospital at Peddadornala and the alleged move to privatise the Government Medical College at Markapuram. "After returning to power, you have also done grave injustice to this backward region in other areas. Why have you failed to take forward the 131-bed Super Speciality Hospital at Peddadornala, whose construction was initiated by our government? Why did you stop the construction of the Government Medical College at Markapuram, which we initiated to provide quality healthcare to people in this backward region? Why are you trying to hand over, in the name of privatisation, a medical college that should be completed and operated in the government sector to people close to you? What greater evidence is needed of your neglect towards backward regions?" he further questioned.

'Set Aside Publicity, Focus on People'

Demanding that action be taken to address these concerns, Jagan said, "Do none of these hardships concern you? Chandrababu garu, set aside the publicity spectacle. Fill Nallamala Sagar. Provide irrigation water to farmers. Supply safe drinking water to the fluoride-affected areas. Complete the Peddadornala Super Speciality Hospital and the Markapuram Government Medical College in the government sector. That is what the people of this backward region need, not publicity or attempts to steal credit."

'My Father's Dream Becoming a Reality'

However, the YSRCP chief welcomed the project's completion, stating, "I am immensely happy to see the Veligonda Project, my father's dream, becoming a reality. It gives me great satisfaction that I could be part of this monumental endeavour, that our government completed the most challenging twin tunnels and dedicated them to the nation, and that Krishna waters are now flowing through them. Veligonda is nothing short of a lifeline for lakhs of families suffering from fluorosis due to the lack of safe drinking water and for farmers who have long been waiting for irrigation water." (ANI)