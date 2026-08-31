Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary praised the resolution of the 26-year-old Son River water-sharing dispute with Jharkhand, calling it a transformative breakthrough. He thanked PM Modi and Amit Shah for the historic agreement, which will boost agriculture.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday hailed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a transformative breakthrough for the agricultural landscape, noting that it will increase the availability of water for irrigation to farmers of the State.

In an X post, Choudhary expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the signing of a historic agreement that successfully resolved the 26-year-old Son River water-sharing dispute between Bihar and Jharkhand. "Gratitude to the Prime Minister @narendramodi and the Home Minister @AmitShah. End to a dispute pending for 26 years, a historic resolution in the interest of Bihar! The 26-year-old dispute regarding the sharing of waters of the Son River between Bihar and Jharkhand has been resolved. Today, in New Delhi, in a meeting held under the leadership of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and in the presence of the Union Minister of Jal Shakti @CRPaatil and the Chief Minister of Jharkhand @HemantSorenJMM, this historic agreement was reached," he said.

'Major achievement for Bihar and Jharkhand'

The Chief Minister described the accord as a major achievement in the interest of Bihar as well as Jharkhand. He said, "This agreement will increase the availability of water for irrigation to the farmers of Bihar, strengthen agriculture, and give new momentum to the development of the state. This is a major achievement in the interest of Bihar. At the same time, the people of Jharkhand will also benefit from it."

Historic MoU Signed

Earlier today, a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the governments of Bihar and Jharkhand in the national capital to resolve the long-pending Son River water-sharing agreement, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The historic event was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alongside Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil and senior bureaucratic delegations from both state governments and the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)