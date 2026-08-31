BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal credited the Bihar government's proactive measures, like the early opening of the Gandak Barrage, for preventing severe flooding in the Champaran region. He lauded CM Samrat Choudhary's leadership and dismissed flooding claims as fake.

BJP MP Lauds Proactive Flood Prevention

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Monday credited the Bihar administration's proactive measures in preventing severe flooding across the Champaran region following heavy rainfall and water discharge from neighbouring Nepal. Spekaing to the media, Jaiswal noted that the Narayani River splits into 40 to 45 streams after entering India from Nepal's Chitwan region. To prevent an overflow, state authorities took pre-emptive action as soon as reports of potential flooding emerged.

"The Narayani River splits into 40 to 45 streams from Chitwan. The Bihar government, as soon as news of potential flooding was received, opened the Gandak Barrage. This allowed the water previously collected in the barrage to drain out. Consequently, when flash flood waters arrived later, the levels did not even reach the previous marks," he said.

Jaiswal commended the state government under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for managing the critical Gandak zone. He stated that effective leadership and early drainage strategies ensured that the region remained protected from major overflow. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, proactive measures were taken to manage the entire region across both West and East Champaran, which lie in the Gandak zone. It was managed so effectively that there is no flooding in our region, for which we extend our thanks to the Bihar government," he said.

MP Dismisses Viral Waterlogging Images

Upon being asked regarding viral images on social media depicting waterlogged roads across local areas, the BJP MP dismissed the claims, asserting that the visuals are fake. "All those pictures circulating on social media are fake pictures. There is nothing of the sort in Champaran," Jaiswal clarified.

NDRF Deploys Teams Amid Flood Threat

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine teams across Bihar amid a looming flood threat following heavy rainfall and flash floods in Nepal, with additional teams sent to vulnerable areas as authorities prepare for a possible rise in water levels downstream, NDRF Commandant Hitender Pal Singh Kandari said on Wednesday. Kandari said NDRF teams had already been pre-positioned in flood-prone areas of the state as part of the force's monsoon preparedness, while additional teams were sent after the situation in Nepal indicated a possibility of increased water flow into Bihar.

"In the monsoon season, because of the impact of the monsoon in various places, where there are potential areas where there is a possibility of floods during the monsoon season, we deploy our teams in advance, which is called pre-positioning," Kandari said. (ANI)