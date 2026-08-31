Two youths were killed after their speeding motorcycle crashed head-on into a scooter on West Bengal's Lataguri-Chalsa forest highway. The riders were allegedly filming a social media reel when they lost control. The scooter riders, a couple, were also injured. A viral crash video has renewed calls for stricter road safety enforcement.

Two young men were killed after their speeding motorcycle collided head-on with a scooter on a national highway passing through the Lataguri-Chalsa forest stretch in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. Police and local sources said the two riders were allegedly filming a social media reel while travelling on the motorcycle when they lost control of the vehicle. The deceased were identified as Rohit Mohammad and Alif Mohammad.

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A video of the high-speed crash has since gone viral on social media, triggering a fresh debate about dangerous stunt videos and reckless driving for online content.

Speeding bike collides head-on with scooter

According to reports, the motorcycle was travelling at high speed along the forest highway when it crashed into a scooter coming from the opposite direction.

The scooter was carrying a couple from Jalpaiguri, identified as Samir Basu and Priyanka Siddha Basu.

The impact threw all four people off their vehicles.

Local residents and emergency responders rushed to help the injured and they were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The two motorcycle riders later succumbed to their injuries, police and local sources said. The condition of the scooter riders was not immediately clear.

Viral video sparks anger over dangerous reel culture

The crash footage quickly spread online, with many social media users criticising the growing trend of filming reels and videos while driving.

Some commenters expressed concern for the couple on the scooter, saying innocent road users can also become victims of reckless behaviour.

The video also prompted harsh reactions against the bikers, with several users focusing on the alleged act of filming content while riding at high speed.

However, the incident has also highlighted the potentially deadly consequences of distracted and reckless driving.

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Calls for stricter monitoring on forest highway

The Lataguri-Chalsa stretch passes through a forested area and is used by local commuters and tourists. Following the fatal crash, there have been renewed calls for stricter speed monitoring and stronger traffic enforcement on the route.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident, including whether the motorcycle riders were filming a reel at the time of the crash.

The viral incident serves as another grim reminder that a few seconds of distraction on the road can have irreversible consequences.