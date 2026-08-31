The death toll from the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 256, with cumulative losses from rain-related disasters crossing Rs 1,202 crore. The state also reported 455 injuries and extensive damage to infrastructure, roads, and property.

Monsoon Toll and Financial Impact

The death toll in Himachal Pradesh during the current monsoon season has risen to 256, while cumulative losses from rain-related disasters have crossed Rs 1,202 crore, according to the latest State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data released on Monday.

The monsoon season, from June 30 to August 31, has caused estimated losses of Rs 1,202.13 crore, besides leaving 455 people injured and three others missing across the state.

Breakdown of Fatalities

Of the 256 fatalities, 105 were reported in monsoon-related disasters, while 151 people died in road accidents during the period.

Among the 105 disaster-related deaths, 33 people died after falling from trees or steep rocks, 18 were killed in landslides, 13 drowned, 11 died of snake bites, and 10 were killed in electrocution incidents.

Kangra and Shimla recorded the highest number of deaths in natural disaster incidents, with 16 fatalities each, followed by Sirmaur and Lahaul and Spiti with 14 deaths each.

Road accidents accounted for 151 fatalities during the period. Shimla and Sirmaur recorded the highest number of road accident deaths at 19 each, followed by Chamba and Una with 18 fatalities each.

Widespread Damage to Infrastructure

The monsoon has also caused extensive damage to public infrastructure and private property. The Public Works Department reported the highest losses at Rs 91,476.67 lakh, while the Jal Shakti Vibhag suffered damage estimated at Rs 25,861.24 lakh.

Power utilities reported losses of Rs 530.61 lakh.

Private property losses stood at Rs 901.55 lakh. The rains damaged 69 houses completely and 302 partially, while 391 cow sheds were also damaged across the state.

Ongoing Disruptions

Despite ongoing restoration efforts, several parts of the state continued to face disruptions as of 5 pm on Monday. A total of 76 roads remained blocked across Himachal Pradesh, with Mandi reporting the highest number at 32, followed by Kullu with 16. No National Highway was blocked at the time of the report.

Power supply disruptions have largely been brought under control, with only five distribution transformers (DTRs) remaining non-functional, all in the Gohar subdivision of Mandi district.

The water supply network also continued to be affected, with 72 water supply schemes (WSS) disrupted across the state. Hamirpur accounted for the highest number of affected schemes at 37, followed by Sirmaur with 24.

(ANI)