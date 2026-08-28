DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin moved a calling attention motion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, flagging the sharp rise in prices of essential commodities like onion and pulses. He urged the government to convene a special meeting to find a lasting solution.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Flags Price Rise in Assembly

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 28 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Friday moved a calling attention motion in the House on the rise in prices of essential commodities.

Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed concern over the rise in the prices of onion and pulses and called for a special consultative meeting involving the Chief Minister and Food Minister to find a lasting solution to the price rise issue.

Slamming the TVK government, the DMK leader said, "Prices of essential commodities like rice, oil and pulses have gone up, severely affecting the public. Ever since this government came to power, prices of essential commodities have risen sharply. In May, one kg of onion was Rs 40; now it is Rs 80. Toor dal was Rs 120 in May; now it is Rs 160. People are suffering seeing this rise. The government should take immediate steps to control it."

He also flagged that the Left parties protested over the issue on Thursday. He said, "Yesterday, Communist party members held a protest over the price rise of essential commodities. A special consultative meeting involving the Chief Minister, Food Minister and others should be convened to find a lasting solution to the price rise issue; I draw the attention of the House."

A calling attention motion is a procedure whereby a member calls the attention of a Minister to a matter of urgent public importance. The hike in the prices of onion and sugar has stirred a row across the nation.

Other Issues on Assembly Agenda

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is expected to witness discussions on the rescue and repatriation of the state residents stranded in Nepal following recent flash floods, as the DMK, AIADMK, and other opposition parties are likely to raise the urgent issue amid the ongoing session.

Additionally, the House will take up discussions concerning demands for grants for the Social Justice, Backward Classes, and Most Backward Classes Welfare Department. Following the floor debate and subsequent ministerial replies, Ministers Vanniarasu and Sampathkumar are expected to announce several new initiatives aimed at bolstering their respective departments. (ANI)