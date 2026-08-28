Raksha Bandhan was celebrated across Odisha, with leaders like former CM Naveen Patnaik participating in festivities. The Indian Army also marked the occasion under its 'Bharat Raksha Parv' initiative, with children tying Rakhis to the Army Chief.

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with traditional fervour across Odisha and among the armed forces, highlighting themes of brotherhood, affection and the bond between citizens and those who protect the nation.

Celebrations in Odisha

In Bhubaneswar, Brahma Kumari sisters, students and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Odisha Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his residence, Naveen Niwas.

The celebrations marked the festival's traditional message of affection and the bond between brothers and sisters. Members participating in the programme tied Rakhi to Patnaik and extended their greetings on the occasion.

Indian Army's 'Bharat Raksha Parv'

Meanwhile, the Indian Army marked Raksha Bandhan under its 'Bharat Raksha Parv' initiative, with schoolchildren tying Rakhis to Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth.

The Army shared visuals of the celebration on social media, describing the interaction as a reflection of the bond between the country's citizens and its armed forces.

In a post marking the occasion, the Army said, "On the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandhan, school children tied Rakhis to #GeneralDhirajSeth, #COAS. In their tiny hands and innocent smiles lay a profound message of love and gratitude."

The Army said the event highlighted the "eternal bond of trust and affection between the citizens of the nation and its Army."

A Festival of Trust and Gratitude

The celebrations come as Raksha Bandhan is observed across the country as a festival symbolising the bond of protection, trust and affection between siblings.

The Indian Army has traditionally used occasions such as Raksha Bandhan to connect with civilians and highlight the relationship between soldiers and the communities they serve.

The festival also carries a wider message of solidarity and gratitude towards those entrusted with protecting the country, with citizens expressing their appreciation for the armed forces. (ANI)