FM Nirmala Sitharaman prayed for Nepal flood victims in Canada. SP MP Mohibullah Nadvi urged India to help its neighbour, while Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai expressed concern over missing Indians and set up a helpline for assistance.

Sitharaman Prays for Flood Victims in Canada

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prayed for those who lost their lives in the devastating flash floods in the Nepal-Tibet region, while political leaders across India expressed solidarity with Nepal and called for assistance to those affected by the disaster. Minister Sitharaman visited the Sri Siva Satyanarayana Swamy Temple in Mississauga, Canada, where she offered prayers and lit a 'Moksha Deepam' in solemn remembrance of the victims. She prayed for eternal peace and sadgati for the departed souls and expressed solidarity with the families affected by the tragedy.

Indian Leaders Call for Aid, Express Concern

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi called for India to extend assistance to Nepal, emphasising the longstanding ties between the two countries. Speaking on the flood situation in Nepal, Nadvi said, "We have had very good relations with Nepal... Nepal has always stood with India. During this disaster, the country should openly help it. All people of the country should help as neighbours." He stressed that natural disasters can affect any country or community and urged people to respond from a humanitarian perspective. "This disaster or trouble can strike anywhere. Humanity is the greatest thing, so we should be very proactive in helping as neighbours," the Rampur MP said.

In Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also expressed concern over the devastation caused by the floods and said some people from India and Chhattisgarh were reportedly missing. "It is deeply saddening that Nepal is facing severe devastation due to floods. There are reports that some people from our country and state are missing. We express our condolences," Sai said in Raipur.

The Chhattisgarh government has set up a control room and issued a helpline for people seeking information or assistance in connection with the disaster. "We have set up a control room here and issued a helpline number; if anyone needs assistance, the government will help them if they contact that number," the Chief Minister said.

Authorities Coordinate Rescue and Monitoring Efforts

The statements come amid continuing efforts to ascertain the whereabouts of people stranded or reported missing following the flash floods in Nepal and the Tibet region. Indian authorities and state governments have been coordinating with diplomatic missions and other agencies to track missing persons and assist Indians affected by the disaster.

The disaster has also prompted authorities in border states to remain vigilant amid concerns over possible downstream impacts of increased water flow into Indian territory. (ANI)