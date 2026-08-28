Union Minister Suresh Gopi stated that India's top leadership is in direct contact with Nepal authorities following the devastating floods. He confirmed relief materials are being sent and NORKA is coordinating to track Keralites.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Friday stated that the Central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, is in direct communication with the concerned authorities in Nepal following the devastating flood, and that the Government of India is providing all necessary relief and assistance. Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, the Union Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting the disaster-hit region and stated that relief supplies are being actively dispatched. "The External Affairs Minister, Home Minister and the Prime Minister are all in direct contact with the authorities concerned. We have not yet received a clear breakup of how many people are missing. We understand that around 1,500 people are currently reported missing. The Government of India is directly coordinating with the concerned authorities and collecting details from there. Relief materials are also being sent, and all necessary assistance is being provided," Suresh Gopi said.

State-Level Coordination

Addressing the coordination efforts for state residents, Gopi added that Kerala's Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) department is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to track and assist affected individuals. "We have not yet received a segregated list or specific details. NORKA is also coordinating with the External Affairs Ministry to gather information and extend the necessary assistance," the Union Minister added.

Devastating Toll and Rescue Updates

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the devastating flash flood in Nepal's Rasuwa district rose to 469 on Friday, while 1,545 people were injured and rescued, Nepal Police said.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also released the names of 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli-I project in Nepal who have been rescued amid the devastating flash floods that have wreaked havoc across the Himalayan nation. The ministry said that 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable.

India Reaffirms Full Support

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed solidarity towards Nepal, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal PM Balendra Shah and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance.

Nepal grapples with the aftermath of a major flash flood that struck the Rasuwa district on Wednesday morning, sending a powerful surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. (ANI)