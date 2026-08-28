Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary offered prayers to Lord Shri Satyanarayan on Sawan Purnima, seeking happiness, peace, and prosperity for the people of the state. He shared details of the religious observance on his social media.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday offered prayers to Lord Shri Satyanarayan on the sacred occasion of Sawan Purnima, seeking happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being for the people of the state.

Sharing details of the religious observance, Choudhary said that he performed the proper worship and adoration of Lord Satyanarayan and prayed for the auspicious lives of all people in Bihar.

CM's Prayer for Bihar

In a post on social media, the Chief Minister said, "Today, on the sacred occasion of Sawan Purnima, we performed the proper worship and adoration of Lord Shri Satyanarayan and prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and auspicious lives of all the people of Bihar."

Choudhary also expressed hope that the blessings of Lord Satyanarayan would continue to guide the people of Bihar and that the state would progress on the path of development and prosperity. "May the grace of Lord Shri Satyanarayan remain upon everyone, and may our Bihar continue to advance on the path of continuous progress and prosperity," he said.

He concluded his message with religious greetings, saying, "Jai Shri Satyanarayan Bhagwan! Victory to Dharma, destruction to Adharma. May the world be for the welfare, may there be goodwill among all beings."

Significance of Shravan Month

The holy month of Shravan (or Sawan) is a time when it is believed that those who worship Lord Shiva receive abundant blessings. Shravan, usually falling between July and August, is a period of worship, fasting, and pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Shiva.

According to Hindu mythology, Shravan is the month when Lord Shiva consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

During this period, devotees fast and offer prayers, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. The rains of Shravan are seen as a symbol of Lord Shiva's compassion and benevolence.(ANI)