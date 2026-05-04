Thalapathy Vijay to CM Vijay? TVK's FIRST Reaction After Tamil Nadu Blockbuster | Elections 2026

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam reacts strongly to early trends in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, claiming a decisive mandate.Party spokesperson Felix Gerald says this marks the “end of dynasty” politics, targeting both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.TVK remains confident of forming the government on its own, without coalition support, as counting continues.👉 Watch the full reaction

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