Tripura CM Manik Saha is confident that the 'Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026' will attract Rs 1 lakh crore in investments from domestic and foreign delegates, boosting key sectors and creating large-scale employment opportunities.

High Hopes for Investment

Ahead of the Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026, scheduled to be held on July 9 and 10 at the Hapania International Fair Ground, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed confidence that the event would mark a new chapter in the state's economic growth by attracting significant domestic and international investments.

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The Chief Minister said the two-day conclave is expected to generate investment proposals worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore, with participation from investors not only from across India but also from several foreign countries. Around 500 delegates, including investors, entrepreneurs, industry leaders and government officials, are expected to attend the summit.

"Around Rs 1 lakh crore worth of investment is expected to be generated through the Business Conclave. Investors will not only come from across India but also from several foreign countries. As far as I know, delegates from different nations will be participating, and I will be interacting with them," he said.

CM Saha said the state government has already identified several high-potential sectors for investment, and many prospective investors have shown strong interest in setting up projects in Tripura. He added that detailed interactions will be held with the visiting delegates to facilitate investment and convert proposals into tangible projects.

"We have already prepared a list of sectors in which they can invest in our state, and the investors themselves have shown keen interest in these opportunities. I am confident that the conclave will be successful. Although it is currently the rainy season, I remain optimistic that everything will go smoothly," he stated.

Focus Areas and Expected Outcomes

Despite the ongoing monsoon season, the Chief Minister expressed optimism about the success of the conclave. He said the investments expected from the event would create large-scale employment opportunities, promote industrialisation, and accelerate the state's overall economic development.

Highlighting the focus areas, CM Saha said sectors including healthcare, tourism, agriculture, horticulture, information technology (IT), bamboo, agarwood, rubber, tea, and several other emerging industries are expected to attract substantial investments. He noted that these sectors offer immense potential for sustainable growth and employment generation.

"If these investments materialize, they will create significant employment opportunities and lead to the establishment of new industries in the state. Investors have expressed interest in sectors such as healthcare, tourism, agriculture, horticulture, information technology (IT), bamboo, agarwood, rubber, tea, and several other promising industries. These investments have the potential to accelerate the state's economic growth and generate large-scale employment," said CM Saha.

Showcasing Tripura's Potential

Describing the conclave as the state's biggest investment promotion initiative to date, the Chief Minister said Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 will showcase Tripura's strengths as an emerging investment destination and reinforce its position on the national and global investment map. (ANI)