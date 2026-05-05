TMC OFFICE VANDALISED IN ASANSOL AFTER POLL DEFEAT SPARKS TENSION ENGLISH
Post-election tension escalated in West Bengal as a TMC office in Asansol’s Godhuli area was allegedly vandalised by unknown miscreants. Visuals showed damaged furniture, torn banners and scattered party materials, raising concerns over political violence following the election results and defeat of the ruling party in key areas.
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