The Telangana High Court has given a huge relief to families. In a landmark judgment, the court said that a wife or children are not responsible for clearing a deceased husband's loans from their own personal property or salary. The debt can only be recovered from the property they inherit from him.

If a husband or the head of the family passes away leaving behind loans, does his wife or children have to pay it off using their own money? The Telangana High Court has now given a very important clarification on this, which will serve as a legal guide for many families in such situations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

What did the High Court say?

The Telangana High Court has made it clear that the government or any other lender can only recover a deceased person's loans from the property his family inherited from him. Justice Alisetty Lakshminarayana, in a major verdict, said that there is no legal power to seize the wife's and children's self-earned properties, their salaries, or any other personal assets.

Delhi HC quashes Yogasana Bharat's NSF status, orders fresh process

The details of the case!

The case involved Srinivas Reddy, an official at the Kamareddy District Postal Office. He was accused of misusing Rs. 14.89 lakh from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). A criminal case was being investigated against him when he passed away. After his death, district officials began the process of taking over the family's ancestral farm land to auction it off. That's when Srinivas Reddy's wife, Yashoda, went to the Telangana High Court. She filed a petition asking the court to direct the government to only recover the money from her late husband's share of the property, and not touch the shares belonging to her and their two sons.

Telangana HC grants bail to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son in POCSO

The Court's final word

Hearing the petition, the High Court ruled that while legal heirs who get property from a deceased person can't just walk away from his debts, their responsibility is limited. The court was very specific: the liability is only up to the value of the property they inherited. The High Court clarified that it is illegal to seize a house, land, salary, bank savings, or any other personal asset that the spouse or children earned through their own hard work. When a person dies, their loan can only be recovered from their share in ancestral or joint family property. Lenders or the government have no right over the self-acquired property and income of the wife or children. The law simply doesn't allow for the personal assets of heirs to be seized for the deceased's personal debts.