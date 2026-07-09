The Telangana High Court has granted bail to Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a POCSO case. The bail was granted with the condition of furnishing Rs 1 lakh with two sureties for the alleged sexual assault case.

Telangana High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in the POCSO case against him, with a condition to furnish Rs 1 lakh with two sureties.

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Case Background and Investigation

Bandi Sai Bhageerath was remanded to judicial custody until May 29 for investigation into the alleged case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him. According to his counsel, Advocate Karunasagar, Bhageerath surrendered to the police, after which they initiated their standard investigative protocols.

The case (was initially registered at the Petbasheerabad Police Station on May 8, following a complaint lodged by the survivor. During the probe, the Investigating Officer (IO) examined statements from the survivor and key witnesses. Based on the survivor's detailed account, the police altered the sections of the law to include Section 64 (2)(m) of the BNS (pertaining to aggravated sexual assault) and Section 5(1) r/w 6 of the POCSO Act 2012.

Manhunt and Arrest

Following the registration of the enhanced charges, Bhageerath evaded authorities, prompting the police to launch a widespread search operation. Teams were dispatched to various locations across Karimnagar, Delhi, and other cities, targeting locations and residences belonging to the accused's acquaintances. A 'Look out Circular' was also formally issued to prevent his escape.

The breakthrough came on May 16, when authorities received reliable intelligence indicating the accused was moving near the police academy. Bhageerath was intercepted and intercepted near the Tech Park in Manchirevula, falling under the Narsingi Police Station limits. He was taken into custody at 8:15 pm and immediately shifted to the Petbasheerabad Police Station.

Political Row Erupts

The case had ignited a political row in the state. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao had accused Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of protecting Bandi Bhageerath for nine days and demanded answers on the delay in police action. (ANI)