Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visited Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in hospital and inspected development works at Mir Alam Tank. His government also set up a helpline for Telangana residents stranded in Nepal due to devastating floods.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who is undergoing treatment for an illness at Yashoda Hospital in Hitech City, Hyderabad, and inquired about his health. Reddy was accompanied by MP Vem Narendar Reddy during the visit.

The Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes for the Governor's speedy recovery and prayed for his good health and well-being. "I visited Hon'ble Governor of #Telangana Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla ji, who is undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital, and inquired about his health. I conveyed my best wishes for his speedy recovery and prayed for his good health and well-being," Reddy said in a post on X.

CM Inspects Mir Alam Tank Development

Earlier in the day, the Telangana Chief Minister made a surprise inspection of Mir Alam Tank in Hyderabad and reviewed the development works being undertaken around the water body, according to the CMO. As per the CMO, the works are being carried out under the aegis of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited.

During the inspection, Reddy reviewed the construction of a suspension bridge being built over Mir Alam Tank. Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of the works through a photo exhibition and apprised him of developments at the site.

Telangana Sets Up Helpline for Citizens in Flood-Hit Nepal

On Wednesday, in view of the prevailing flood situation in Nepal, the Government of Telangana, on the instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, activated a Helpline and Coordination Centre at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to extend necessary assistance to residents of Telangana who may be stranded or affected in Nepal.

This comes as Nepal continues large-scale search, rescue and relief operations following devastating flash floods in the Bhotekoshi River near Rasuwagadhi in Rasuwa district. According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the death toll has risen to 258, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact.

India has also stepped up efforts to trace and evacuate its nationals. The Ministry of External Affairs said 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu who had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra had been rescued and were being brought to Kathmandu for further arrangements to return to India. The MEA said around 200 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side had sought assistance for evacuation, while 288 Indians remained uncontactable in Nepal due to disrupted communication lines.