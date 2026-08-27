O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonipat, Haryana, has invited BRS Working President and Telangana MLA K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) to deliver a Distinguished Public Lecture. The university proposed a date in 2026 for the event.

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has invited Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and Telangana MLA K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) to deliver a Distinguished Public Lecture and interact with students and faculty members at its campus in Sonipat, Haryana.

The invitation was extended by JGU Vice Chancellor Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, who also invited KTR to visit India's First Constitution Museum and the Rights and Freedoms Academy established at the university.

The university has proposed to organise the programme on a convenient date during August, September or October 2026, stating that KTR's interaction would inspire students and members of the academic community.

About O.P. Jindal Global University

Founded in 2009, JGU is a multidisciplinary and research-focused university with over 16,000 students and more than 1,100 full-time faculty members. The university has faculty from over 50 countries, students from 160 countries and collaborations with more than 600 institutions across 80 countries.

The invitation also highlighted the Constitution Museum, established to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, which showcases the journey, challenges and values associated with the making of the Constitution.

JGU has received recognition in national and international rankings and was accorded the status of Institution of Eminence by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in 2020.

Over the years, the university has hosted several prominent personalities, including Presidents and Vice Presidents of India, Chief Justices of India, Union Ministers, Governors, Supreme Court judges and other eminent figures from public life and academia.

Professor Raj Kumar expressed hope that KTR would accept the invitation and said the university would be honoured to welcome him for an interaction with students and faculty members.