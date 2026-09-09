A sand-laden dumper overturned on Gujarat’s Vanthali-Junagadh Highway after its driver braked suddenly to avoid a motorcyclist. Around 15 tonnes of sand spilled onto a roadside car, narrowly missing two people standing nearby. The pair ran to safety moments before the dumper and sand reached them. CCTV footage of the dramatic escape has gone viral.

A speeding sand-laden dumper overturned on Vanthali-Junagadh Highway near Shapur Chowk in Gujarat after its driver reportedly braked suddenly to avoid hitting a motorcyclist. Around 15 tonnes of sand spilled onto a car parked by the roadside, where two people were standing. Both managed to run away moments before the sand and dumper reached them, escaping what could have been a fatal accident.

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Dumper loses control while avoiding motorcyclist

The incident took place near Shapur Chowk on the Vanthali-Junagadh Highway. According to a report by Bhaskar English, the dumper carrying around 15 tonnes of sand was travelling along the road when a motorcyclist suddenly took a turn to cross the highway.

The driver of the dumper then reportedly applied brakes in an attempt to avoid hitting the biker. However, the vehicle was travelling at high speed and the sudden braking caused the driver to lose control.

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The heavy dumper then overturned, sending its load of sand towards the roadside.

Two people run to safety

At the time of the accident, two people were standing beside a car parked on the side of the highway. As the dumper veered towards them, they quickly ran away.

The sand carried by the dumper fell onto the parked car and one of the people nearby. Despite the frightening impact, both people miraculously escaped without injuries.

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The CCTV footage capturing their narrow escape has since spread widely on social media, leaving viewers shocked by how close they came to being caught under the overturned vehicle and sand.

Locals demand action against reckless driving

The accident also triggered anger among local residents, who raised concerns about dumpers allegedly being driven at high speed on the highway. They have called for stricter action to prevent heavy vehicles from being driven recklessly and putting other road users at risk.

Following the accident, police reached the spot and helped clear the road. Traffic was affected for some time as the overturned dumper and spilled sand had to be removed.