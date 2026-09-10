The DDA held two stakeholder consultations on implementing the Master Plan for Delhi 2047. Directed by Delhi LG Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the meetings involved govt departments, service agencies, and heritage bodies to discuss implementation.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) held its second and third stakeholder consultations on the implementation of the Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD 2047) with government departments, agencies and heritage conservation bodies. The consultations were held in line with the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with a focus on ensuring that MPD 2047 translates into tangible benefits for the people of Delhi. The DDA briefed stakeholders on the major provisions of MPD 2047 and held discussions on implementation, inter-departmental coordination and clarification of various provisions, the release stated. Stakeholders also shared their views, suggestions and feedback regarding the implementation of the Master Plan, it added.

Consultations with Government Departments

The second stakeholder meeting was attended by representatives of various government departments and service-providing agencies, including the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Delhi Police and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). Representatives of various departments of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), including the Public Works Department, Power Department, Land and Building Department, Fire Department, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Forest Department, also participated in the meeting, according to the release.

Meeting with Heritage Conservation Bodies

The third stakeholder consultation was held with conservation bodies, heritage conservation architects and organisations including the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Department of Archaeology, Delhi Tourism, Indraprastha Virasat Punarvikas Nigam (IVPN), MCD, Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC), Delhi Fire Service and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the release stated.

Three-Month Outreach Programme

According to the DDA, the consultations are part of a three-month outreach programme aimed at explaining various provisions of MPD 2047. Around 20 such meetings are planned during the period with diverse stakeholder groups, including government agencies, service providers, industry bodies, architects, planners, resident and group housing representatives, farmers and landowners, market and trade associations, conservation bodies, transport agencies, and representatives from the education and healthcare sectors.

The thematic consultations will cover issues including land pooling, redevelopment of group housing, low-density areas, Yamuna and blue-green zones, heritage conservation, mixed-use and commercial areas, in-situ slum redevelopment, decongestion and development of education and medical hubs. (ANI)