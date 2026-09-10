Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh assured justice to the family of musician Chongtham Vikram, who was killed in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing. Eight accused have been arrested for the assault that took place in the Sunlight Colony area.

Manipur CM Assures Justice

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday visited the residence of the late Chongtham Vikram at Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai, Imphal West. While speaking to the family members of the deceased, the Chief Minister assured them that justice would be delivered and that the culprits would be brought to justice for the crime committed, a press release said.

The Chief Minister expressed profound sorrow over the incident, which claimed the life of an innocent person who had done no wrong. The Chief Minister personally met and talked to the deceased singer’s parents, wife and son and assured the bereaved family of extending all possible assistance and support. The 54-year-old musician died in New Delhi after an alleged brutal assault in the Sunlight Colony, Kilokari village area. His death has triggered grief across Manipur and among the Manipuri community in Delhi, with family members and fellow musicians also raising concerns about the safety, dignity and equality of people from the Northeast.

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Attack

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the Northeastern community and citizens to resist responding with violence and hatred while attending a memorial gathering in honour of the 54-year-old Manipuri musician. Speaking at the memorial, Gandhi expressed grief over the killing and highlighted the underlying culture of intimidation that enables such acts. "It's a tragedy that a young man has been murdered. It's also a tragedy that he was attacked because of where he was from. It's a tragedy for the people of Manipur. Of course, it's not the only tragedy that the people of Manipur have been facing. Whether he was killed or not killed, there was violence in this act. There was violence, there was hatred, and there was arrogance. And it is something that has become a fashion these days, that if you are powerful, you can be violent," he said, condemning the attack.

The Congress leader further said that the community must respond by expressing themselves through talent and standing by their ideals. "So then the question arises: how do you respond to something like this? What I will say is, you don't respond with anger, you don't respond with hatred, because then you are doing exactly what was done to Vicky. But you respond just the way that you have responded: by expressing yourself, by defending the idea that you stand for, by showing the talent that you have, and by saying that we are not going to accept this nonsense," he said.

Details of Assault and Arrests

According to the FIR filed by the police, Vikram Singh had objected to a group of men allegedly creating noise outside his house in South Delhi’s Ashram area. The men allegedly abused and threatened him. As per the FIR, on September 7, the accused allegedly entered the building, chased Singh up three floors, and assaulted him with kicks and blows. Singh’s wife later identified the accused as men who had allegedly threatened her husband earlier.

Police also accessed CCTV footage that showed the alleged attackers leaving the building after the assault. Singh was taken to Holy Family Hospital, where he died during treatment. Eight accused have been arrested in the case, including a juvenile. (ANI)