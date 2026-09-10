SDPO Dwipen Pator has been arrested in Assam's Golaghat for his alleged role in a crude oil theft from an ONGC pipeline. He is accused of encouraging the racket and accepting cash. Five people, including the officer, have been arrested so far.

Sarupathar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Dwipen Pator has been arrested in connection with a crude oil theft case involving an ONGC pipeline in Assam's Golaghat district, police said. Pator's name surfaced during the investigation into an alleged racket involved in stealing crude oil by puncturing an ONGC pipeline in Sarupathar.

Officer Accused of Aiding Theft Racket

Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swapnil Deka said the officer was arrested based on facts and evidence gathered during the investigation. “Based on the facts and evidence available, the police arrested Dwipen Pator,” the SSP told ANI. According to the police investigation, Pator allegedly encouraged the gang involved in the theft of crude oil from the ONGC pipeline and allegedly accepted cash from members of the racket.

Investigation Expands, More Arrests Made

The case was registered after ONGC lodged an FIR with the police on August 3 regarding the theft of crude oil following the puncturing of its pipeline in Sarupathar. Acting on the directions of SSP Swapnil Deka, a police operation was conducted under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Jan Das, during which the SDPO was arrested.

With Pator's arrest, the total number of people arrested in the case has risen to five, including a woman. Police said, "The investigation has also revealed the suspected involvement of several people from Sarupathar as well as some ONGC employees in the alleged oil theft network".

The police suspect that the crude oil stolen from Sarupathar was transported to West Bengal. Further operations will be conducted in West Bengal to trace other persons allegedly involved in the racket, police said. The investigation is continuing, and police said more arrests are likely as they work to identify all those linked to the alleged crude oil theft network. (ANI)