Eight passengers were seriously injured after a Dhaka-bound New Green Line Express bus overturned on the Mawa-end slope of Bangladesh’s Padma Bridge on Monday afternoon. Fire Service officials said the bus, travelling from Magura to Dhaka, lost control while descending, reportedly because of excessive speed, hit the roadside railing and overturned.

Eight passengers were seriously injured after a Dhaka-bound passenger bus overturned on the Mawa-end slope of the Padma Bridge in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, on Monday afternoon. The New Green Line Express bus was travelling from Magura to Dhaka when it lost control while descending the bridge, according to Muhammad Shofiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Munshiganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, reported Dhaka Tribune.

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The bus hit the roadside railing before overturning. Fire Service officials said excessive speed was the preliminary reason for the driver losing control. The crash left several passengers trapped inside the vehicle. Two rescue teams from Sreenagar Fire Station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident.

Eight passengers seriously injured

Rescuers pulled the injured passengers from the overturned bus and took them to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex in Fire Service ambulances.

The injured were identified as Saifullah, 80; Md Lutfar, 63; Rebeka Khatun, 40; Nur Islam, 46; Rashida, 40; Fatema, 7; Saif, 23; and Arafat, 13.

The accident also affected traffic on the Dhaka-bound side of the route. Movement was disrupted for around 45 minutes while the overturned bus was removed and the road was cleared.

CCTV captures crash

CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged, showing the bus losing control as it travelled down the approach road at the Mawa end. Reports said the vehicle struck railings before overturning.

The crash has drawn attention online, with footage of the overturned bus prompting social media users to express concern for the injured passengers and call for better road safety.

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Authorities are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash. Preliminary findings point to excessive speed, but a detailed assessment is expected to establish the exact sequence of events.