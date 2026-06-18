BJP's Tarun Chugh condemns the killing of minority families in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, alleging the govt has failed to protect Hindus and Sikhs. He also commented on his Amritsar roots and attributed Shiv Sena (UBT) defections to dynastic politics.

Tarun Chugh condemns killing of minority families in Pakistan, criticises treatment of Hindus and Sikhs Speaking to ANI in Amritsar, Chugh described the incident as "extremely tragic and condemnable" and alleged that Pakistan had repeatedly failed to ensure the safety and rights of Hindus and Sikhs living in the country.

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"The brutal killing of two families in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is extremely tragic and condemnable. The Pakistan government has consistently failed to protect minorities, especially Hindus and Sikhs, despite the Nehru-Liaquat Pact of 1950, under which both India and Pakistan had guaranteed the safety and rights of minorities living in their respective countries," Chugh said.

He further alleged that the population of Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan had declined significantly over the years. "The population of Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan, which was once around 24 per cent, has now declined to less than one per cent," he alleged.

Chugh also claimed that crimes against minority communities in Pakistan had become increasingly common and accused the country's authorities of failing to act against those responsible. "The incidents of abducting minority girls, forced conversions, forced marriages, sexual violence, and attacks on temples and gurdwaras have become common. Pakistan government and army shelter such criminals, and I strongly condemn this," he said.

Chugh on Amritsar roots and Shiv Sena (UBT)

Speaking about his association with Amritsar, Chugh said that although he had been nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, his connection with the city remained strong. "I was born in Amritsar and spent my youth here. Now I have been nominated as a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh. I am happy, but from my heart, I will always remain an Amritsariya," he said.

Commenting on reported dissatisfaction and defections within Shiv Sena (UBT), Chugh attributed the developments to growing resentment against dynastic politics. "All this is happening because of frustration against family politics. They are feeling cheated, and now they are coming out," the BJP leader said.

The remarks come amid ongoing political debate over developments within Shiv Sena (UBT) and continued criticism by BJP leaders regarding the treatment of minority communities in Pakistan.