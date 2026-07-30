Following CM C Joseph Vijay's directive, the Tamil Nadu government has formed an expert committee under the TNDRRA. The panel will monitor the expected strong El Nino, advise on risk reduction, and suggest measures to handle drought and floods.

The Tamil Nadu government has formed an expert committee, as instructed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, to monitor and advise the government on the impact of the expected strong El Nino event, identify areas that could be affected and suggest precautionary measures to deal with its possible impact.

Committee's Mandate and Key Focus Areas

According to a Government Order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on July 28, the committee has been formed under the Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency (TNDRRA). The committee will monitor and assess the possible effects of El Nino and advise the government on steps to reduce risks from drought, floods and extreme rainfall. The government order said that below-normal rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon could affect water inflows into the Cauvery River, while heavy rainfall and flooding could occur during the Northeast Monsoon. The committee will also advise the government on climate change, coastal resource management and urban infrastructure based on scientific assessments.

Expert Panel Composition

The committee will be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration and State Relief Commissioner. The panel includes experts from Anna University, IIT Madras, WRI India, Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, the State Environment Appraisal Committee, Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute and Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited.

Functions and Operational Timeline

The committee will monitor rainfall and drought conditions, identify vulnerable areas and advise the TNDRRA on early warning systems. It will also suggest measures to deal with drought and floods and help the government prepare in advance. The committee will function during 2026-27 and 2027-28.