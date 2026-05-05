'All Muslim Votes Went to TMC, I Will Work for Hundus': Suvendu Adhikari Sparks Debate
After winning from Bhabanipur and Nandigram, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari made strong remarks, claiming Hindu voters backed him while Muslim votes went to TMC. He vowed to work for Hindus and targeted TMC with fierce criticism, triggering political reactions amid ongoing post-election developments in West Bengal.
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