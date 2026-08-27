- Home
- India
- Bank Holidays 2026: 15 days off in September for Janmashtami, Ganesh Puja; RBI releases full list
Bank Holidays 2026: 15 days off in September for Janmashtami, Ganesh Puja; RBI releases full list
The Reserve Bank of India has announced the holiday list for September. Banks will be closed for nearly 15 days this month. This long break includes Janmashtami, Ganesh Puja, weekend holidays, and other regional festivals.
16
Image Credit : Getty
RBI September Bank Holiday List Check Dates and Cities
September is packed with holidays. Bank employees across the country will be off for nearly 15 days. It's a good idea to get your work done early to avoid getting stuck. We've got the complete holiday schedule for you.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Asianet News
RBI September Bank Holiday List Check Dates and Cities
The RBI recently announced the holiday schedule for the month. If you have any urgent bank-related tasks, it's best to get them done soon. Otherwise, you might face problems later.
36
Image Credit : ChatGPT
RBI September Bank Holiday List Check Dates and Cities
Banks will be closed on September 4th for Janmashtami. This holiday applies to cities like Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.
46
Image Credit : social media
RBI September Bank Holiday List Check Dates and Cities
September 6th is a Sunday, so all banks will be shut. They will also be closed on September 12th (second Saturday) and September 13th (Sunday). For Ganesh Puja, banks will be closed on September 14th in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada. The holiday continues on September 15th in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Panaji.
56
Image Credit : Asianet News
RBI September Bank Holiday List Check Dates and Cities
All banks will be closed on Sunday, September 20th. The next day, September 21st, is a holiday in Guwahati, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram for the birth anniversary of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi.
66
Image Credit : our own
RBI September Bank Holiday List Check Dates and Cities
There's a holiday on September 22nd for Karma Puja. On September 23rd, banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed for Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday. Gangtok will have a bank holiday on September 25th for Indra Jatra. Finally, banks will be shut on September 26th (second Saturday) and September 27th (Sunday).
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos