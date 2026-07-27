A viral video by a British traveller documents his positive experience on a $4 sleeper bus in India. Journeying from Delhi to Jaipur, he praised the private, air-conditioned cabin and amenities, claiming it could "put Europe to shame" for its value. The clip sparked widespread debate online.

A foreign traveller's review of an affordable sleeper bus journey in India has taken social media by storm after he claimed the experience could "put Europe to shame." The video, documenting a $4 (around ₹386) overnight bus ride from Delhi to Jaipur, has garnered millions of views and sparked a lively debate among internet users.

The viral clip was shared by British travel content creator Luke Damant, who frequently documents his experiences while exploring different countries. During his trip in India, Damant opted for an air-conditioned sleeper bus instead of a train or flight and was pleasantly surprised by the level of comfort and amenities on offer despite the low ticket price.

Check the viral video here:

As he boarded the bus, Damant gave viewers a tour of his private sleeper cabin, which featured a cushioned bed, curtains for privacy, charging points and air conditioning. He also highlighted the availability of an onboard washroom and complimentary refreshments during the journey.

Impressed by the overall experience, Damant remarked, "India could teach Europe something." He added that he had paid just over $4 for the seven-hour journey and was surprised by the value for money. Comparing it with long-distance bus services in Europe, he suggested that travellers there rarely get similar comfort at such an affordable price.

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The video quickly gained traction online, with many viewers praising India's improving transport infrastructure and hospitality.

One user commented, "India is far ahead in many things people don't talk about." Another wrote, "This is why you should experience a country yourself instead of believing stereotypes."

However, not everyone agreed with the comparison. Several social media users argued that the experience showcased in the video represented only one premium private bus service and should not be considered a reflection of India's entire public transport system.

One commenter noted that while the bus looked impressive, infrastructure and service quality vary significantly across different regions and operators. Others pointed out that European transport systems are known for their extensive connectivity, punctuality and safety standards, making direct comparisons difficult.

Despite the divided opinions, many users appreciated that the video highlighted a side of India that is often overlooked by international audiences. The traveller's positive experience also prompted discussions about the rapid growth of India's intercity bus network, where private operators increasingly offer airline-style amenities at competitive prices.

The clip continues to gain traction across social media, with viewers debating whether India's budget-friendly sleeper buses genuinely outperform their European counterparts. Regardless of where opinions stand, the video has once again demonstrated how travel experiences can reshape global perceptions and spark conversations far beyond the journey itself.

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