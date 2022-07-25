Suspected terrorist arrested in Bengaluru in late-night operation

The suspect, identified as Akthar Hussain and hailing from Assam, reportedly worked as a food delivery boy. He was residing with the other accused in the BTP locality near Tilak Nagar. The operation was carried out based on a tip-off.

Bengaluru Police has arrested a suspected terrorist with alleged linked to a terrorist group operating in Kashmir, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed on Monday. The state home minister said the police are interrogating the suspect and three local accomplices.

Also Read: Smriti Irani faces flak on social media over new Zoish Irani video

Sources informed that the four suspects were nabbed late Sunday night following a joint operation carried out by the Central Crime Branch Special Wing, Internal Security Division and Intelligence Wing of the Bengaluru Police.

The suspect, identified as Akthar Hussain and hailing from Assam, reportedly worked as a food delivery boy. He was residing with the other accused in the BTP locality near Tilak Nagar. The operation was carried out based on a tip-off.

Police sources claimed that Hussain allegedly used social media platforms like Facebook and Telegram to virtually establish contacts with global terror outfits.

Earlier this year in June, the city police had recently arrested a man from Okalipuram who allegedly had links with the Hizbul Mujahideen. That arrest was carried out in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka police personnel.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had then said that the police has been conducting surveillance to track, identify and nab those with terror connections.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive death threats; Mumbai Police begin probe

Also Read: After NEET dress code row, REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas, sleeves cut

Also Read: PM Modi and Yogi's portraits found in garbage at UP power plant

Also Read: 16 facts about Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu's new home

Also Read: 'Meme Boys' cast Exclusive: 'Memes have become a powerful medium today'