Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suspected terrorist arrested in Bengaluru in late-night operation

    The suspect, identified as Akthar Hussain and hailing from Assam, reportedly worked as a food delivery boy. He was residing with the other accused in the BTP locality near Tilak Nagar. The operation was carried out based on a tip-off.

    Suspected terrorist arrested in Bengaluru in late-night operation
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 2:19 PM IST

    Bengaluru Police has arrested a suspected terrorist with alleged linked to a terrorist group operating in Kashmir, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed on Monday. The state home minister said the police are interrogating the suspect and three local accomplices. 

    Also Read: Smriti Irani faces flak on social media over new Zoish Irani video

    Sources informed that the four suspects were nabbed late Sunday night following a joint operation carried out by the Central Crime Branch Special Wing, Internal Security Division and Intelligence Wing of the Bengaluru Police.

    The suspect, identified as Akthar Hussain and hailing from Assam, reportedly worked as a food delivery boy. He was residing with the other accused in the BTP locality near Tilak Nagar. The operation was carried out based on a tip-off.

    Police sources claimed that Hussain allegedly used social media platforms like Facebook and Telegram to virtually establish contacts with global terror outfits.

    Earlier this year in June, the city police had recently arrested a man from Okalipuram who allegedly had links with the Hizbul Mujahideen. That arrest was carried out in a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka police personnel.

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had then said that the police has been conducting surveillance to track, identify and nab those with terror connections. 

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive death threats; Mumbai Police begin probe

    Also Read: After NEET dress code row, REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas, sleeves cut

    Also Read: PM Modi and Yogi's portraits found in garbage at UP power plant

    Also Read: 16 facts about Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu's new home

    Also Read: 'Meme Boys' cast Exclusive: 'Memes have become a powerful medium today'

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 2:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did you know who gave Droupadi as President Murmu s first name gcw

    Did you know who gave Droupadi as President Murmu's first name?

    Powers that President Droupadi Murmu can choose to use

    Powers that President Droupadi Murmu can choose to use

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction moves Supreme Court against EC order - adt

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction moves Supreme Court against EC order

    Who is Arpita Mukherjee the actor who became WB minister Partha Chatterjee s aide gcw

    Who is Arpita Mukherjee, the actor who became WB minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

    16 facts about Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu's new home

    16 facts about Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu's new home

    Recent Stories

    Did you know who gave Droupadi as President Murmu s first name gcw

    Did you know who gave Droupadi as President Murmu's first name?

    football Manchester United willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave; but under one condition snt

    Manchester United willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave; but under one condition

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal receive threats FIR filed drb

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive death threats; Mumbai Police begin probe

    Want free sandwiches for life from Subway Here s how you can get it gcw

    Want free sandwiches for life from Subway? Here's how you can get it

    Powers that President Droupadi Murmu can choose to use

    Powers that President Droupadi Murmu can choose to use

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon