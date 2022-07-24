Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After NEET dress code row, REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas, cut sleeves

    On Saturday, the first day of REET, a total of 11,600 applicants took the test in the morning, while 9,216 candidates took the exam in the afternoon. It is organised by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) to evaluate the recruitment of primary and upper-primary level teachers in state institutions.

    NEET dress code row REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas cut sleeves gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 1:18 PM IST

    To avoid cheating on the first day of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022, the test monitoring body reinstated procedures such as cutting sleeves and removing candidates' dupattas. Reports suggest salwar buttons were reportedly snipped, and the sari pin was removed. In addition, students were asked to remove bandages from their wounds. The humiliating inspection did not stop with the removal of certain garment items; instead, the sleeves of their Kurtas were slashed and the buttons were removed. According to media accounts, some applicants were reportedly instructed to remove bandages from their wounds. According to the reports, this caused a slew of issues.

    For this year's REET, 32 examination centres were set up in the state's Dungarpur district. Students began coming at these facilities as early as 6 a.m. Students had to first check the list outside the test centre for the room number and their roll number. Since the morning, police teams have been stationed at each of the centres. The students were allowed to enter the test centre at 8.30 p.m., but first they had to pass a screening examination.

    Also Read | NTA fact-finding panel to deliver report on Kerala NEET frisking incident in 4 weeks

    Before entering the test hall, students were ordered to form separate lines for boys and girls, who were checked individually. The dupattas of women and girls were removed and retained with the test conducting authorities at the Modern School, MB School, BEd College, Gurukul, Maharawal School, and Kishanlal Garg School. 

    Candidates for REET 2022 were also required to remove their mangalsutras, bangles, and hair clips. They were also required to remove their slippers and shoes.

    This comes only a few days after female medical aspirants were told to take off their bras before sitting the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. Approximately 100 female students were humiliated when they were required to remove their bras at the metal detection stage at a Kollam exam centre.

    Also Read: NEET 2022 women aspirants allegedly asked to remove innerwear, complaint filed

    On Saturday, the first day of REET, a total of 11,600 applicants took the test in the morning, while 9,216 candidates took the exam in the afternoon. It is organised by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) to evaluate the recruitment of primary and upper-primary level teachers in state institutions.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISC Result 2022 Class 12 results soon know how to check marks through DigiLocker SMS gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results soon; know how to check marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    ISC Result 2022:Class 12 results likely to be declared today know websites how to check marks and more gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be declared today; know websites, how to check marks and more

    IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12 - adt

    IIT JAM 2023: Application process to begin on Sep 7; exam to be held on Feb 12

    AP PGECET 2022: Answer key objection window deadline extended; know details here - adt

    AP PGECET 2022: Answer key objection window deadline extended; know details here

    NEET-PG 2022: Counseling to begin from September 1; know details - adt

    NEET-PG 2022: Counselling to begin from September 1; know details

    Recent Stories

    Amazon to let developers design routines for Alexa users here s all about it gcw

    Amazon to let developers design routines for Alexa users; here's all about it

    Liger OTT Release Date Hotstar or Netflix or Amazon Here's where when to watch Vijay Deverakonda film RBA

    Liger OTT Release Date: Hotstar or Netflix or Amazon? Here's where, when to watch Vijay Deverakonda’s film

    Neeraj Chopra on World Athletics Championships 2022 silver: Happy to have won it, I will take it-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra on World Championships silver: 'Happy to have won it, I will take it'

    ISC Result 2022 Class 12 results soon know how to check marks through DigiLocker SMS gcw

    ISC Result 2022: Class 12 results soon; know how to check marks through DigiLocker, SMS

    Delhi resident with no travel history admitted in hospital for Monkeypox 4th case registered in India gcw

    Delhi resident with no travel history admitted in hospital for Monkeypox; 4th case registered in India

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon