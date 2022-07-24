After NEET dress code row, REET 2022 under scanner as aspirants made to remove dupattas, cut sleeves

On Saturday, the first day of REET, a total of 11,600 applicants took the test in the morning, while 9,216 candidates took the exam in the afternoon. It is organised by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) to evaluate the recruitment of primary and upper-primary level teachers in state institutions.

To avoid cheating on the first day of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) 2022, the test monitoring body reinstated procedures such as cutting sleeves and removing candidates' dupattas. Reports suggest salwar buttons were reportedly snipped, and the sari pin was removed. In addition, students were asked to remove bandages from their wounds. The humiliating inspection did not stop with the removal of certain garment items; instead, the sleeves of their Kurtas were slashed and the buttons were removed. According to media accounts, some applicants were reportedly instructed to remove bandages from their wounds. According to the reports, this caused a slew of issues.

For this year's REET, 32 examination centres were set up in the state's Dungarpur district. Students began coming at these facilities as early as 6 a.m. Students had to first check the list outside the test centre for the room number and their roll number. Since the morning, police teams have been stationed at each of the centres. The students were allowed to enter the test centre at 8.30 p.m., but first they had to pass a screening examination.

Before entering the test hall, students were ordered to form separate lines for boys and girls, who were checked individually. The dupattas of women and girls were removed and retained with the test conducting authorities at the Modern School, MB School, BEd College, Gurukul, Maharawal School, and Kishanlal Garg School.

Candidates for REET 2022 were also required to remove their mangalsutras, bangles, and hair clips. They were also required to remove their slippers and shoes.

This comes only a few days after female medical aspirants were told to take off their bras before sitting the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. Approximately 100 female students were humiliated when they were required to remove their bras at the metal detection stage at a Kollam exam centre.

