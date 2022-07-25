Smriti Irani faces flak on social media over new Zoish Irani video

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Many social media users have criticised Smriti Irani, some even calling her "hypocrite", for allegedly lying about her daughter Zoish Irani owning a restaurant in Goa.
     

    Union Minister Smriti Irani has strongly rejected rumours that her daughter Zoish Irani owns a restaurant in Goa. The minister spoke at the press conference and attacked the Congress, saying they are targetting her 18-year-old daughter because she questioned Rahul and Sonia Gandhi about the alleged involvement in the National Herald Case. 

    Smriti Irani said, "My daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of Rs 5,000 crores by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother fought against Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls."

    Smriti Irani also said that she will look for answers "in the court of justice and the court of people," while her daughter's attorney denied the accusations.

    Many online users, however, are not convinced by Smriti's statement at the press conference and have taken to social media to show that her daughter Zoish is the proprietor of a restaurant and bar in Goa.

    A few months ago, on April 14, a news report in an English daily claimed that Smriti Irani was a happy mother as acclaim for her daughter's Goa restaurant was pouring in. The Congress leaders took to Twitter to tweet a video of food critic Kunal Vijayakar's review of the restaurant.

    Netizens have claimed that Smriti Irani is just allegedly lying to protect her daughter. Some also called her 'hypocrite'. One user shared a video of Smriti's daughter discussing her business with a food critic. Zoish ran the restaurant where they were both seated and debating cuisines' merits, she said. 

    In the video, Zoish is heard admitting to being the owner of the restaurant. One of the users commented, "Some members of BJP are shamelessly claiming that the owner of the bar is not the daughter of 'Tulsi' ji, this video is for them. #smritiiranidaughter स्मृति ईरानी  Tell me it's fake recording.”

    Another user tweeted, "How she can be so Hypocrite? She talk nonsense about anyone without knowing facts and truth but now she is not saying a single word about her Corrupted family. Spineless!!#स्मृतिईरानीचुप्पी_तोड़ो  #SmritiIrani  #smritiiranidaughter.” 

    The video clip of Zoish Irani's interview at the "Goa restaurant" has gone viral.

