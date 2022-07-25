16 facts about Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu's new home

In her acceptance speech, President Murmu said her elevation proved that India's poor could not only dream but also fulfil those aspirations. India's first tribal President recalled that she grew up in a small tribal village where even getting primary education was like a dream and she went on to become the first person in the village to enrol for college education.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Monday administered the oath of office to Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India. The ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall. Murmu took the oath in the name of god in Hindi in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others.

Her new home, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, has a fabulous history of its own. Take a look

* The Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker

* Government data states that the Rashtrapati Bhavan was constructed using 70 crore bricks and 30 lakh stones. The construction of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was completed in 1929.

* The first Indian to live in Rashtrapati Bhavan was C Rajagopalachari

* The Rashtrapati Bhavan is spread over 330 acres

* The Rashtrapati Bhavan has 340 rooms

* The corridors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan measure up to 2.5 kilometres

* The presidential state has 190 acres of gardens. Over 60 per cent of the Rashtrapati Bhavan is green.

* In terms of area, Rashtrapati Bhavan is the largest residence of a head of state anywhere in the world.

* Office of the President is called 'The Study'. This is the formal meeting place where the President receives guests and visitors. Murals by Sukumar Bose adorn the study.

* The Study opens into the Morning Room, where the President meets dignitaries.

* Each room in the Rashtrapati Bhavan was restored the way they were originally meant to be.

* The first government of India was sworn in at the Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

* Next to the Durbar Hall is the library, which has books from the 19th century onwards. This library has around 2000 books. The books are being digitised to preserve them.

* Ashoka Hall is where the President receives credentials from foreign envoys. Embellishments on the ceilings, carpets and chandeliers reveal the stately splendour of the room.

* The Rashtrapati Bhavan has three main tourist circuits -- the main building, the gardens and the museums.

* A total of 104 people can be seated inside the banquet hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

