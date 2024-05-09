Maldives FM in India to seek extension to repay $100 million debt?

The Maldives Foreign Minister, Moosa Zameer, has arrived in India for a bilateral meeting with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar amid strained relations between the two countries. During his visit, Moosa will also reportedly seek an extension on repaying a $100 million debt, with $50 million due this month

Amid strained ties between the two countries, Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer has arrived in India to hold a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and is expected to seek an extension on repaying a $100 million debt from which $50 million is due this month.

This is the first high-level visit from Maldives ever since Mohamad Muizzu took over the rein of the tiny island nation last year. Earlier, the Maldivian presidents used to make their first foreign visit to India as part of their India’s First policy. Muizzu visited Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and China so far.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) and Moosa wrote, "Arrived in New Delhi on my first bilateral official visit to India! Looking forward to productive discussions, strengthening ties, and experiencing the vibrant culture of India."

A few weeks ago, the Maldivian president had sought debt relief measures from India for the repayment of "hefty" loans.

"Failure to secure this reprieve could potentially push the island nation into bankruptcy," an opposition leader from the Maldives said.

Muizzu wants to "restore" ties with India on the basis of respect for sovereignty. Muizzu’s India visit is also expected to be discussed during Moosa's trip. It must be noted that Moosa’s visit coincides with Male’s May 10 deadline for New Delhi to withdraw its troops and replace them with civilians.

During the presidential election last year in Maldives, Muizzu had campaigned against India and later compelled him to remove Indian military personnel from the country. The ties got further strained after his junior ministers openly insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian people. Muizzu suspended them later.

Adding to the tensions, the Muizzu government inked secret military agreements with China, India's strategic rival in the region. The development has raised concerns in New Delhi about Beijing's growing influence in the Indian Ocean.

