Kerala: Father beaten to death in Kozhikode; son in custody

Kozhikode: A father was beaten to death by his son in Kozhikode on Mond( May 9). The deceased was identified as Devdas, a native of Ekarool. The police took the accused Akshay Devdas into custody.

Devdas was admitted to the hospital on Monday with injuries. Akshay brought the father to the hospital stating that he was off from the bed. The details of the incident came to light after taking the accused into custody.

The police stated that Devdas was beaten to death by his son and there was regular dispute between the son and father. The police also stated that the accused used to beat his father by demanding money for drugs and other things.

