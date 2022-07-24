PM Modi and Yogi's portraits found in garbage at UP power plant

Some power plant personnel said that the photographs of the two leaders were disposed of in 'kabad' when the office was being cleaned. A sanitation worker was fired a few days ago when images of Modi and Adityanath were discovered on his waste cart. After significant outrage on social media, he was reinstated.

Portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were discovered in rubbish collected at the Kosi Kalan power facility, officials informed on Sunday. Some power plant personnel said that the photographs of the two leaders were disposed of in 'kabad' when the office was being cleaned. A sanitation worker was fired a few days ago when images of Modi and Adityanath were discovered on his waste cart. After significant outrage on social media, he was reinstated.

Prabhakar Pandey, executive engineer of the electricity department, verified the recovery of photographs from the rubbish. After the BJP's Yuva Morcha lodged a complaint with the chief minister and Energy Minister A K Sharma, the government directed Pandey to produce a report.

Also Read | 'Do take part...': PM Modi shares photos of sky beam light 'Digital Jyot' for tribute to freedom fighters

"The complaint was determined to be true after a Saturday examination of the power plant. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the sub-divisional engineer and a junior engineer employed there had stored those photographs in rubbish after the office had been cleaned. The photos have been cleansed and rehung on the wall," Pandey explained.

He also stated that a report had been given to the government. Energy Minister Sharma will visit Mathura on Monday, and the personnel involved are likely to face disciplinary punishment, according to authorities.

Also Read | Joining the Har Ghar Tiranga movement? Don't make these mistakes

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga: Govt tweaks flag code; now can be flown day and night

(With PTI inputs)