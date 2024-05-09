Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Haryana political crisis: JJP's Dushyant Chautala writes to governor, seeks floor test

    The JJP has expressed its willingness to assist the Congress in bringing down the BJP government in Haryana. Chautala's letter to the governor highlights the shifting political dynamics in the state.

    Haryana political crisis: JJP's Dushyant Chautala writes to governor, seeks floor test
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

    Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday (May 9) made a significant move by urging the Haryana governor to conduct a floor test against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. This call for a floor test comes in the wake of three Independent MLAs withdrawing their support to the Nayab Singh Saini government, casting doubts on its majority.

    The JJP has expressed its willingness to assist the Congress in bringing down the BJP government in Haryana. Chautala's letter to the governor highlights the shifting political dynamics in the state.

    On May 7, the Haryana government faced a setback when three Independent MLAs - Randhir Golan, Dharmpal Gonder, and Sombir Singh Sangwan - extended their support to the Congress, plunging the government into a minority. Chautala stressed the need for a no-confidence motion against the current government, expressing JJP's willingness to support such a motion.

    "If the government lacks majority, the governor should implement President's Rule in Haryana," Chautala said, highlighting the constitutional recourse available in such a scenario.

    However, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini downplayed concerns about the stability of his government, asserting that it is not in jeopardy. Former Chief Minister ML Khattar echoed similar sentiments, saying that the BJP is in touch with several MLAs and remains confident.

    With the current strength of the Haryana assembly at 88 members, including vacant seats, the political landscape remains fluid, with the BJP holding 40 MLAs, the Congress 30, and the JJP 10, among others.

    Last Updated May 9, 2024, 2:00 PM IST
