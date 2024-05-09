Entertainment

Who is Jyothi Rai? Kannada actress private video gets leaked

Jyothi Rai's private video gets leaked

The private video of Kannada television star Jyothi Rai have leaked online and are going viral on social media.

The threat

According to reports, a user threatened Jyothi, claiming he would release her private photos and videos if his YouTube channel achieved 1000 followers.

The 39-year-old actress has yet to respond to this incident.

Jyothi Rai is a well-known name in the Kannada television business and is recognized for her part in 'Bande Baratava Kaala' and has appeared in more than 20 television episodes. 

She has also played prominent parts in Kannada films like 'Sitarama Kalyana', 'Gandhada Gudi', '99', and 'Diya Varnapatala', among others. 

She is now seen on the show 'Guppedantha Manasu'.

