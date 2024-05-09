Kerala: Online booking for electric open double-decker bus in Thiruvananthapuram begins; Check how to book

The online- booking for an electric open double-decker bus has started for tourists in Thiruvananthapuram. The travelers can book the ticket by visiting www.onlineksrtcswift.com. and ente ksrtc neo oprs mobile app.

Thiruvananthapuram: The online- booking for an electric open double-decker bus has started for tourists in Thiruvananthapuram. The electric open double-decker bus services are available from 3 pm to 10 pm daily. A ticket of Rs 200 is required to travel on the upper deck of the double-decker.

The travelers can book the ticket by visiting www.onlineksrtcswift.com. and ente ksrtc neo oprs mobile app. After entering the site you can select the search option type starting point city ride and select the date of the travel.

After selecting the required seats, enter the details of the passengers. You can book up to a maximum of 6 seats in one booking. Later click the payment and secure your seats.

For more information related to KSRTC contact KSRTC Control Room Mobile - 9447071021 and Landline - 0471-2463799. You can also contact on WhatsApp number 9497722205.

