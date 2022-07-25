Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive death threats; Mumbai Police begin probe

    Mumbai Police has initiated a probe based on the complaint filed by actor Vicky Kaushal at the Santa Cruz police station on Monday. He and his wife Katrina Kaif received death threats on social media.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have allegedly received death threats on social media. The couple has now filed an FIR with the Santacruz police station on Monday, following which the Mumbai police has started an investigation into the matter.

    According to reports, one user was reportedly stalking Katrina Kaif on social media. This led to Vicky Kaushal to first try and convince the user from refraining to doing so. However, after all the attempts failed, and when both the actors allegedly received threats, a complaint was lodged with the Mumbai police.

    ALSO READ: 'Meme Boys' cast Exclusive: 'Memes have become a powerful medium today'

    Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered by the Santacruz police station on Friday against an unidentified person under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s  Sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 354-D (stalking). However, no arrests have been made so far in the case. "We have registered the FIR and are trying to get more details about the person," said an official of the Mumbai police, PTI reported. It is reported that the name of this person is said to be one Aditya Rajput. However, there is no clarity on whether the person’s identity is real or fake.

    ALSO READ: Smriti Irani faces flak on social media over new Zoish Irani video

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently returned from the Maldives after the latter’s birthday celebrations. The two got married on December 9, 2021, at a fort in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

    On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in ‘Tiger 2’ opposite Salman Khan, “Merry Xmas’ opposite Vijay Sethupathi and in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

    Before Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan had received death threat: After the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, Salman Khan and his writer father Salim Khan received a death threat. Salman’s father had found the threatening letter during his morning walk. After this, Salman and his father’s security was increased by the Mumbai police.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 1:53 PM IST
