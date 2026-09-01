Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a 'brush-by meeting' with FATF President Giles Thompson on the sidelines of the G20 FMCBG gathering in Asheville. The ministry shared the interaction on X but did not provide further details.

Sitharaman Meets FATF President at G20

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a brief meeting with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President Giles Thompson on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting in Asheville, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

Sharing details of the interaction in a post on X, the ministry said, "Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman and Mr. Giles Thompson, President, Financial Action Task Force @FATFNews, had a brush-by meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting, in Asheville, today." The ministry did not provide further details of the issues discussed during the meeting.

Other Sideline Engagements

The interaction comes as Sitharaman participates in the G20 FMCBG gathering and related engagements in Asheville. The Finance Minister has held several meetings on the sidelines of the gathering, including interactions with senior officials and business leaders.

Sitharaman had earlier met 3M Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William Brown in Asheville, with the discussions focusing on the company's engagement with India, including advanced manufacturing, technology, innovation, localisation, research and development and local supply chains.

She also held a brief meeting with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on the sidelines of the G20 FMCBG meetings in Asheville. The Ministry of Finance shared details of the interaction but did not provide details of the issues discussed.

Finance Minister's US Visit

The latest engagement with the FATF President comes during Sitharaman's official nine-day visit to Canada and the US from August 25 to September 2. The US leg of her visit began on August 28.

The Finance Minister arrived in the region shortly before the G20 meetings, landing at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina, where she was received by India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

The G20 FMCBG gathering in Asheville is part of Sitharaman's scheduled engagements during her visit.

US-India Trade Relations

Meanwhile, US goods and services trade with India totalled an estimated USD 239.6 billion in 2025, up 12.1 per cent, or USD 25.8 billion, from 2024. US goods trade with India stood at an estimated USD 149.1 billion in 2025. US goods exports to India were USD 45.4 billion, while imports from India stood at USD 103.8 billion. The US goods trade deficit with India was USD 58.4 billion during the year. (ANI)