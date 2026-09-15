Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed graduates in Chennai, urging them to see graduation as the start of lifelong learning. Quoting Thirukkural, she highlighted education as an enduring asset and called for humility and responsibility.

Education: A Lifelong Journey and Enduring Asset

Addressing over 3,500 graduating students and doctorate recipients at the 36th convocation of Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute University in Velappanchavadi, Chennai, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday emphasised that graduation marks the start of lifelong learning rather than its conclusion. Quoting the Thirukkural, she reminded the audience that while material wealth can vanish during times of adversity, education remains an enduring companion.

"Graduation ceremony is not just about completing studies and moving on to the next stage; it marks the beginning of a lifelong learning journey. While college education is one form of learning, we must not forget that the true learning about life begins only after that. I would like to quote a Thirukkural. 'In times of adversity, wealth may slip away, but education remains a steadfast companion to a person—unlike all other possessions,'" she posted on X.

Highlighting India’s remarkable economic resilience amid global turmoil, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called on graduating students to embrace leadership with deep humility and a sense of responsibility toward the nation. "Even if we amass various forms of wealth or money, it can be lost. All of that can be taken away. But there is one asset alone that will never leave us, and that is education. We must especially realise and appreciate this," she added.

India's Economic Stability Amid Global Turmoil

Highlighting India’s resilience, Sitharaman noted that despite global disruptions caused by ongoing international conflicts, the nation has maintained economic stability and a 7.8% growth rate. She attributed this stability to strong leadership and sound economic policies that shield citizens from global turmoil.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has ensured stability in the country, having assumed office for a third term with the people's mandate. Graduating students should bear this in mind. While various nations face diverse challenges, we have ensured that the impact does not adversely affect our people, all while simultaneously driving growth and the 7.8% growth rate is the result of these efforts," said Sitharaman.

Reminding students of the sacrifices made by parents and administrators to support their academic journeys, she urged the fresh graduates to stay humble, embrace technological advances like Artificial Intelligence, and make thoughtful, steady decisions as they step into the workforce.

Reflecting on her recent visit to North America, the Finance Minister shared how global leaders expressed astonishment at India sustaining a robust 7.8% growth rate despite severe macroeconomic headwinds affecting major world economies. "When I visited North America two weeks ago, this was the very topic that other nations inquired about. They expressed astonishment at how India - a highly populous nation - achieved a 7.8% growth rate at a time when the rest of the world is struggling," said Sitharaman.

Sitharaman pointed out that the current global climate parallels the uncertainties of the First and Second World Wars, driven by major active conflicts—including the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Iran clashes, and heightened tensions across the US and Gulf regions. Despite India's reliance on these affected zones for critical imports like crude oil and agricultural fertilisers, strategic governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third mandate has successfully shielded citizens from adverse economic fallout while driving steady national development. "You may have read in history books about the global uncertainty that prevailed during the First and Second World Wars. Currently, three major conflicts and tensions are underway: Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Iran and tensions involving Iran, the US and the Gulf countries. We import crude oil and agricultural fertilisers from regions affected by these conflicts. Amidst this global uncertainty, our country stands out as a centre of stability compared to others. Furthermore, we are growing at a rate of 7.8%," she added.

A Call for Humility and National Responsibility

Invoking the legacy of Sir Isaac Newton, who humbly attributed his monumental scientific breakthroughs to the collaboration of fellow scholars, Sitharaman reminded graduates that true academic and professional success rests on intellectual modesty. She urged the youth to realise their role in India's growth story, remain grounded, and carry their knowledge forward with dedication and national integrity.

"A brilliant scholar like Newton acknowledged that he required the assistance of various other scholars to achieve his success; he stated that it was through this collaboration that he was able to make his various discoveries. He expressed this with great humility. Therefore, it is crucial for students to cultivate humility and a sense of responsibility," said Sitharaman.

She pointed to India's robust growth rate and stable environment amid global uncertainties, noting industrial hubs like Sriperumbudur and Tamil Nadu’s 350+ Global Capability Centres (GCCs), while recognising the financial, mental, and emotional investments families and university leadership make to help students succeed and encouraged the youth to avoid impulsive decisions, act as responsible leaders in their respective fields, and prioritise the nation's interests above all else.

Reminding students of the sacrifices made by parents and administrators to support their academic journeys, she urged the fresh graduates to stay humble, embrace technological advances like Artificial Intelligence, and make thoughtful, steady decisions as they step into the workforce.

Detailing the scale of the convocation and acknowledging the collective effort behind student success, the Finance Minister remarked on the challenges of large institutional gatherings. She said, “More than 3500 students, 26 PhDs to get a doctorate today, followed by as many departments. 17 students to get excellence awards. To manage a school itself, one has to put in so much efforts like wise of for University the. It takes so much efforts needed. I know students dont be patient to listen to speech in such events like today.” (ANI)